For an automaker the size of Volkswagen, there are surprisingly few crossovers and SUVs in its lineup, but all that is about to change. The first order of business is to come out with the T-Roc set to be positioned below the Tiguan not just in terms of pricing, but also as far as size is concerned. It will be out in Europe later this year while United States will have to patiently wait until 2019 or so.

The folks from Wolfsburg have dropped two new design sketches as part of the model’s ongoing teaser campaign, which is set to end on August 23 when the T-Roc will be fully revealed. Next month, VW will have it on display at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

There’s not much of a secrecy regarding the T-Roc as we already know it will be a product of the ever-growing MQB platform, so we don’t need a crystal ball to figure out most of its technical specifications. That being said, it might stand out in VW’s lineup by being the first model to utilize a newly developed mild hybrid system.

As for the exterior styling, VW says it will have a “surprising progressive design,” although spy shots of a barely camouflaged prototype don’t exactly support that statement. Inside, it will be VAG’s typical conservative approach, which is both good and bad depending on personal tastes.







VW will eventually downsize to an even smaller crossover previewed more than a year ago by the T-Cross Breeze concept pictured above. Despite the fact it was a convertible, it doesn’t necessarily mean the production model will be available as a droptop taking into account it would be a niche model, but stranger things have happened. Just look at the Range Rover Evoque Convertible.

Source: Volkswagen