"Volkswagen is promoting the renewal of the vehicle fleet in Germany through the technological changeover to the latest Euro 6 technology and especially to e-mobility." That’s what Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management at the German brand, announced as the automaker is launching a new campaign to help customers move to a newer and more eco-friendly vehicles.







In addition to its commitment to reduce NOx levels of Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel models by up to 25 percent thanks to a software update, Volkswagen will also offer an incentive of up to €10,000 (about $11,730) for the purchase of a new Euro 6 vehicle. In order to receive this compensation, customers will have to scrap an old Euro 1 to Euro 4 diesel car.

The lowest incentive will be available for the Up!, while customers looking for a new Touareg will benefit from the maximum amount of €10,000 ($11,730) in Germany. Additionally, customers purchasing a vehicle with “an especially environmental compatible alternative powertrain,” electric, hybrid or natural gas, they will benefit from further incentives of up to €2,380 ($2,795).

Applications for the newly announced incentives, which can be made with an immediate effect, will be available only for a limited period of six months.

"Volkswagen is convinced that clean, efficient diesel engines with highly advanced exhaust gas treatment systems are an indispensable powertrain technology for reaching carbon dioxide emission targets," Stackmann added.

Other Volkswagen Group brands are also giving extra incentives for replacing an old diesel car with a newer model. Audi will be giving up to €10,000 ($11,730), while Porsche is providing a €5,000-reduction ($5,870) from the prices of its four-door cars. Skoda is offering its customers as much as €5,000 ($5,870), while SEAT will be happy to give you back up to €8,000 ($9,390).

Source: Volkswagen via Automotive News