The Volkswagen brand today has launched an environmental program. It will make a marked contribution to the improvement of air quality in cities. In addition, Volkswagen is supporting the technological changeover to e-mobility and is shouldering its share in the responsibility for climate-compatible, health-compatible mobility on Germany's roads. Within the framework of this environmental program, Volkswagen will significantly reduce the nitrogen oxide emissions of more recent diesel vehicles (Euro 5 and 6 standards) by software update.
Furthermore, Volkswagen is offering an incentive of up to €10,000 for the purchase of modern, environmentally compatible vehicles– if an older diesel vehicle (Euro 1 to Euro 4 standards) is scrapped at the same time. In addition, Volkswagen is offering a future incentive to customers purchasing an electric vehicle.
"Volkswagen is convinced that clean, efficient diesel engines with highly advanced exhaust gas treatment systems are an indispensable powertrain technology for reaching carbon dioxide emission targets," said Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for sales and marketing. "At the same time, we want to forge ahead with the changeover to e-mobility."
On the basis of the latest technical knowledge available, the nitrogen oxide emissions of vehicles to emission standards Euro 5 and Euro 6 can be reduced by an average of 25 to 30 percent by updating the engine control system. Of course, this measure is free of charge to the owner.
If a customer purchases a new Volkswagen at the same time as scrapping an old diesel vehicle of any brand to exhaust emissions standard Euro 4 or older, Volkswagen is offering an incentive of up to €10,000, depending on the model purchased.
|
Model
|
Environmental incentive, gross
|
up!
|
€2,000
|
Polo
|
€3,000
|
Golf, Golf Sportsvan, Golf Estate, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace, Beetle Cabrio
|
€5,000
|
Touran
|
€6,000
|
Passat Sedan/Estate, Arteon, Sharan
|
€8,000
|
Touareg
|
€10,000
In addition, Volkswagen is offering a future incentive of between €1,000 and €2,380 to customers purchasing a vehicle with an especially environmental compatible alternative powertrain (electric, hybrid or natural gas).
|
Powertrain type
|
Environmental incentive, gross
|
Natural gas
|
€1,000
|
Hybrid
|
€1,785
|
Electric
|
€2,380
These incentives are available independently from the state purchasing incentive for electric vehicles introduced in July 2016, which customers can claim in addition.
The Volkswagen environmental and future incentives are available for a limited time up to December 31, 2017. Applications for the incentives can be made with immediate effect to Volkswagen dealers in Germany.
Thomas Zahn, Head of Sales and Marketing Germany: "Volkswagen is giving a clear signal for the renewal of the vehicle fleet in Germany. With our environmental incentive, we are actively promoting the changeover to highly advanced gasoline and diesel engines to the Euro 6 emissions standard. Customers purchasing a new Golf receive an environmental incentive of €5,000. That corresponds to the scrappage incentive paid in 2009, without the state subsidy. If you opt for an e-Golf1, you will receive an additional future incentive of €2,380. This means that we are doubling the manufacturer's share of the existing state environmental incentive program, from which customers will receive a further amount of €4,380. The total support available to customers is therefore €11,760."
With the e-Golf and the e-up2, Volkswagen offers fully electric vehicles, in addition to Passat GTE3 and Golf GTE4 hybrid models. Within the framework of the Strategy 2025, the brand is working on a comprehensive electric offensive. For this purpose, an independent electric vehicle architecture, the modular electric drive kit (MEB), was developed. On this basis, an innovative range of fundamentally newly developed electric vehicles is being created. The Volkswagen brand targets sales of 100,000 electric vehicles in 2020 and one million electric vehicles in 2025.