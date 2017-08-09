We have stumbled upon a cute Fiat 500 to make you forget about that ghastly Porsche 911 lookalike based on the Italian city car. The renowned Carrozzeria Vignale was responsible for putting together the Gamine between the years 1967 and 1971. Unlike the four-seat Fiat 500 of those days, the adorable pint-sized car styled by Alfredo Vignale was available strictly with two seats in a roadster body style. Only 200 cars were made with a right-hand-drive specification and now one of them is up for grabs.

At £39,995 (about $52,000), it’s not exactly what you would call cheap, but then again this is far from being an ordinary Fiat 500. The teal paint makes it even more attractive, while the low 12,250 miles (19,714 kilometers) on the clock might make it worthy of the steep asking price. If not, maybe the fact that it has been “immaculately restored” and fully re-trimmed will do the trick.

Tipping the scales at a mere 990 pounds (450 kilograms), the tiny Gamine is fitted with a rear-mounted two-cylinder, air-cooled engine featuring a 0.5-liter displacement taken from the Fiat 500 Sport. It produces an astounding 21 horsepower (16 kilowatts) good enough for a top speed of 60 mph (97 kph), so it’s going to be very hard to get a speeding ticket.

To understand how small the Gamine is, here are its dimensions: 119 inches (3.02 meters) long, 51 inches (1.3 meters wide), 47 inches (1.19 meters tall), and with a wheelbase spanning at just 72 inches (1.84 meters).

Hexagon Classics has the car up for grabs in London and says it might just very well be the best Gamine to ever be offered for sale. It’s also quite rare since only a few have managed to withstand the test of time.

With the original Fiat 500 celebrating its 60th birthday this year, this Gamine is one way to celebrate this important milestone of Italy’s loveable machine still going strong nowadays.

Source: Hexagon Classics