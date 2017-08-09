Just a few days ago Mercedes-Benz tipped us off to a new Vision car it plans to unveil next week in California, during the Pebble Beach Concours d’ Elegance. That initial Instagram post has been followed up with a well-done if rather short teaser video that offers up some tantalizing glimpses inside and outside the car. That’s all well and good, but what we find most interesting is that the link Mercedes gave us to download the video was called Maybach six teaser.

We know the automaker introduced the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept a year ago at Pebble Beach, and to say it was a looker is an understatement of biblical proportions. The miles-long hood with sinfully sloping lines captured everything good about the big 1930’s coupes and gave it a proper modern interpretation. It was, in a word, stunning.

Along with the video’s title, we get a brief look at a similarly long hood on this new Vision car, albeit in a shimmering metallic blue this time. Jumping to the interior we see a similar design for the steering wheel and instrument cluster, not to mention a sloped view moving back that reveals a two-seat configuration with what we’d presume is a steeply-raked rear pillar. And then there’s the unmistakable turbine wheels to round out the clip.

We know Daimler’s Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener said there would be a big surprise for Pebble Beach this year, and we know the words “show car” and “icon” are in the mix. Are we simply dealing with a revamped version of last year’s Maybach offering? Could this be a smaller interpretation of the opulent design? Or perhaps Mercedes will unveil a version of the Maybach 6 concept that might be the foundation for a new production car?

We’ll know for sure next week, as that's when the Pebble Beach festivities begin.

Source: Mercedes-Benz