Sadly, we don’t have any information on this build, because we’d love to know how much it cost to make this old Caddy look new again. The headline pretty much says it all – the owner of this 2007 Cadillac Escalade currently selling on Craigslist in Florida says it’s had a 2017 conversion done, and at first glance it doesn’t look that bad. That is, except for the wheels, but we’ll come back to that in a bit. Obviously it hasn’t had a full conversion – the sides and interior are still very much of the 2007 variety, but the front end certainly looks the part.

We won’t question the decision to invest this kind of work just to have a modern-looking Cadillac sport-utility vehicle. Such things are usually labors of love, but as promised, we will absolutely question the hideous 24-inch wheels on rubber band tires. Not only are they laughably terrible, it looks as though the front clip had to be cut just to make them work. The folks at Reddit tipped us off to this Escalade, and we think their comments sum up the general consensus on this creation.

“What in tarnation” - whenweriiide “not enough offset” - habsguy92 “I saw the front and was 99% done. The side shot added the 1% needed to make it a 100% fail. As good as that front end looks, the wheels make or break the car. And in this case it's 100% broken.” - TheDutchTexan

Then there’s the $22,000 asking price, which is certainly far less than what you’d pay for a new Escalade but remember, it only looks new. This is really a 10-year old tank with 90,000 miles, which according to Kelley Blue Book is worth about $16,000. For that kind of price you'd think the seller could take better photos, but again, we turn to Reddit for commentary.

“Looks decent, almost good, but $22K, no way” - Black64 “Love it. But for $22k you can buy a lot of meth” - ak235 "Yeah but most banks don't let you finance $22k worth of meth” - MassiveMeatMissile

What do you think of this facelifted 2007 Cadillac Escalade?

Source: Reddit