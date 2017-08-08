The overhangs of a vehicle are the parts that stick out past the front and rear axle, and most people don't think too much about them. However, French artist Soufyane is showing the automotive world that paring a design down to these basic elements can still yield a recognizable vehicle.

Soufyane takes a wide variety of vehicles and slashes apart the area between the axles until just the overhangs remain. The result uncovers generally invisible details about a model's design. For example, compare the Caterham 7 that's essentially just a photo of the wheel versus the Rolls-Royce Camargue that has a gargantuan rear end. Some of the results are quite beautiful, like the rounded shape and fin of the Jaguar D-Type.

“I've always loved automotive design and one day, looking at side view of cars, I imagined to put the front and rear overhangs together on one single axle,” Soufyane told Motor1 via email. The first two experiments with this idea were a Nissan GT-R and McLaren P1 GTR. From there, he just kept going.







Soufyane calls the series La tête dans le cul, which is a rather complex play on words. The French saying Tête à Queue means “front to back” or “head to tail.” Also, the French idiom for a hangover is la tete dans le cul, which translates to having your head in your butt. “Well, with this series, I decided to play with the name 'overhang' and 'hangover' and translate this in French,” Soufyane told Motor1.

To make each image, Soufyane overlays the overhang over a wheel and removes the rest of the vehicle. In a few cases, he does the same thing from the top.

After clicking through our gallery, you can see even more of Soufyane’s work on Instagram and Facebook.

Source: latetedanslecul via Facebook, latetedanslecul via Instagram