The Viper, the Ford GT, and the Corvette ZR1 will be available at launch, just to name a few.
Forza Motorsport 7, similar to the six installments before it, promises to be the most advanced, most realistic racing simulator you can buy… at least on a home console. With more than 30 courses and 167 cars already announced, the studio today released another 100 vehicle offerings, this time of the American variety.
The cars range in model year from 1970 to 2017, and include more than 20 different makes – eight of which are no longer on the market. Supercars like the Ford GT and Dodge Viper ACR carry over from the previous installment, while inclusions like the new Ford Focus RS and the Camaro ZL1 are being offered for the first time.
Here’s the full list, totaling 102 cars, SUVS, and pickup trucks.
- 1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 1977 AMC Pacer X
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe
- 2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454
- 1971 Chevrolet Vega GT
- 1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
- 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
- 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2014 Chevrolet Super Sport
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport
- 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
- 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS
- 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
- 2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392
- 2012 Dodge Charger SRT8
- 2013 Dodge Dart GT
- 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
- 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo
- 1956 Ford F-100
- 1971 Ford Falcon XY GTHO Phase III
- 1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1
- 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
- 1973 Ford Capri RS3100
- 1973 Ford Escort RS1600
- 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
- 1975 Ford Bronco
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
- 1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra
- 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
- 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- 1992 Ford Falcon GT
- 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1995 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 2003 Ford Focus RS
- 2005 Ford GT
- 2009 Ford Focus RS
- 2007 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
- 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
- 2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan
- 2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby
- 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
- 2014 Ford Fiesta ST
- 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
- 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
- 2015 Ford Falcon XR8
- 2015 Ford Mustang GT
- 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
- 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor
- 2016 Ford Focus RS
- 2017 Ford GT
- 1983 GMC Vandura G-1500
- 2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha
- 1970 International Scout 800A
- 1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade
- 1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8
- 2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
- 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- 2016 Jeep Trailcat
- 2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
- 1971 Meyers Manx
- 2011 Penhall Cholla
- 2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS
- 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
- 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 HEMI
- 2000 Plymouth Prowler
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
- 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air
- 2009 Pontiac G8 GXP
- 2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP
- 2013 Ram Runner
- 2013 SRT Viper GTS
Along with the 100+ mentioned here, and the 167 already announced, more than 700 vehicles will be available when the game is launched on October 3. Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition unlocks access on September 29, while a special version of the Xbox One X will be available on November 7 for $499 that allows users to run in 4k resolution at a silky smooth 60 frames per second.
Source: Forza Motorsport