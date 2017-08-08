Forza Motorsport 7, similar to the six installments before it, promises to be the most advanced, most realistic racing simulator you can buy… at least on a home console. With more than 30 courses and 167 cars already announced, the studio today released another 100 vehicle offerings, this time of the American variety.

The cars range in model year from 1970 to 2017, and include more than 20 different makes – eight of which are no longer on the market. Supercars like the Ford GT and Dodge Viper ACR carry over from the previous installment, while inclusions like the new Ford Focus RS and the Camaro ZL1 are being offered for the first time.

Here’s the full list, totaling 102 cars, SUVS, and pickup trucks.

1970 AMC Rebel "The Machine"

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

1977 AMC Pacer X

1970 Buick GSX

1987 Buick Regal GNX

2011 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe

2012 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2013 Cadillac XTS Limousine

2016 Cadillac ATS-V

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1970 Chevrolet El Camino Super Sport 454

1971 Chevrolet Vega GT

1979 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport

1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2012 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2014 Chevrolet Super Sport

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

2012 Dodge Charger SRT8

2013 Dodge Dart GT

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo

1956 Ford F-100

1971 Ford Falcon XY GTHO Phase III

1971 Ford Mustang Mach 1

1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO

1973 Ford Capri RS3100

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1973 Ford XB Falcon GT

1975 Ford Bronco

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

1978 Ford Mustang II King Cobra

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1992 Ford Falcon GT

1993 Ford SVT Cobra R

1995 Ford SVT Cobra R

2000 Ford SVT Cobra R

2003 Ford Focus RS

2005 Ford GT

2009 Ford Focus RS

2007 Ford Shelby GT500

2010 Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

2011 Ford Transit SuperSportVan

2013 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Shelby

2013 Ford Shelby GT500

2014 Ford Fiesta ST

2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute

2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351

2015 Ford Falcon XR8

2015 Ford Mustang GT

2016 Ford Shelby GT350R

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor

2016 Ford Focus RS

2017 Ford GT

1983 GMC Vandura G-1500

2006 HUMMER H1 Alpha

1970 International Scout 800A

1976 Jeep CJ5 Renegade

1991 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8

2012 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT

2016 Jeep Trailcat

2014 Local Motors Rally Fighter

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

1971 Meyers Manx

2011 Penhall Cholla

2015 Polaris RZR XP 1000 EPS

1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI

1971 Plymouth GTX 426 HEMI

2000 Plymouth Prowler

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air

2009 Pontiac G8 GXP

2009 Pontiac Solstice GXP

2013 Ram Runner

2013 SRT Viper GTS

Along with the 100+ mentioned here, and the 167 already announced, more than 700 vehicles will be available when the game is launched on October 3. Pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition unlocks access on September 29, while a special version of the Xbox One X will be available on November 7 for $499 that allows users to run in 4k resolution at a silky smooth 60 frames per second.







