Injected with an unmatched 707 horsepower – courtesy of an awe-inspiring supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine – the most awarded SUV ever and the most capable full-size SUV on the planet has been transformed into the most powerful and quickest SUV ever.
Built in Detroit at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, the new 2018 Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will arrive in Jeep® showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a starting U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $85,900, excluding $1,095 destination. Customers can place orders at their local Jeep dealer beginning Aug. 10.
“The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand – FCA Global. “As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market, and with its starting price of $85,900, there is no better value for a high-performance SUV.”
The new benchmark 707-horsepower supercharged engine combines with an upgraded high-torque capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, world-class on-road driving dynamics and new Brembo brakes to deliver a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.5 seconds, quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph, top speed of 180 mph, 60-0 mph braking distance in 114 feet and .88g capability on the skid pad.
As the most powerful and quickest SUV ever, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is packed with standard performance features, including:
- Supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 engine that delivers 707 horsepower, 645 lb.-ft. of torque and 3.5-second 0-60 mph times
- TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers improved shift response, quality and consistent performance and drivability
- Jeep Quadra-Trac on-demand four-wheel-drive system, which includes an electronic limited-slip rear differential and a single-speed active transfer case
- Launch Control that optimizes the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk’s performance by coordinating the engine, transmission, driveline and suspension for a textbook launch and consistent straight-line acceleration
- Selec-Track system, which uses performance-tuned software to pre-configure and distinguish the five dynamic modes (Auto, Sport, Track, Snow and Tow), enabling drivers to choose a vehicle setting that ideally meets their requirements and ambient conditions
- 7,200-pound towing capability
- New high-performance Brembo braking system, with a new distinctive yellow finish, that includes the largest standard front brakes ever offered on a Jeep vehicle and delivers 60-0 mph braking performance of 114 feet
- One-inch lower ride than non-SRT Grand Cherokee models
- Sculpted hood with dual heat extractors
- Omitted fog lights from the Trackhawk’s front fascia to optimize airflow to cooling modules and air induction without compromising the vehicle’s balance
- “Supercharged” badge on both front doors and a Trackhawk badge on the liftgate that features a Liquid Titanium Chrome outline and Matte Black background
- New standard 20 x 10-inch Titanium-finish wheels with a Satin Chrome center cap
- All-new Pirelli 295/45ZR20 Scorpion Verde all-season and new Pirelli P Zero three-season tires with an increased speed rating
- Unique Gloss Black rear valance that showcases four-inch Black Chrome quad exhaust tips, while new quad exhaust system design provides an exhilarating and unmistakable note during maximum acceleration
- Driver-focused interior that features premium soft-touch materials, unique Light Black Chrome finishes and carbon fiber spears, and a 7-inch driver information display (DID) instrument cluster with the tachometer in the middle
- New Uconnect 4 system with 8.4-inch display that features Trackhawk-exclusive Performance Pages that showcase an array of performance timers and gauge readouts
- Three-spoke steering wheel with a flat-bottom that features a bevy of comfort, convenience and connectivity controls and ergonomically efficient paddle shifters
- Premium Metal Package that enhances the Trackhawk’s interior with various upscale real metal accents
Available options include dual-pane panoramic sunroof, three-season tires, lightweight 20 x 10-inch forged aluminum Low Gloss Black wheels, fully wrapped Signature Leather Interior Package in Black or Black/Dark Ruby Red, 19-speaker Harman Kardon high-performance audio system, dual-screen rear-seat entertainment center with Blu-ray, trailer tow package and Dark Ruby Red seatbelts.
The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is available in nine exterior colors: Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Diamond Black, Ivory Tri-coat, Bright White, Velvet Red, Rhino (exclusive), Redline 2 (exclusive) and True Blue.