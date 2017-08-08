For a cool $85,900 (not including $1,095 destination), you could take home one of the quickest, most powerful SUVs on the market. Today Jeep announced pricing for its newly introduced Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which comes pre-loaded with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 good for 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts), naturally.

Orders for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will begin on August 10, 2017, with vehicles arriving in Jeep showrooms later in the fourth quarter. The company has yet to release an options list for the high-horsepower SUV, but we know that the Trackhawk will come standard with features like 20-inch titanium-finished wheels, yellow Brembo brake calipers, and an aggressive aero package.

For reference, the Trackhawk is about $1,000 cheaper than the new Challenger Demon, but still slightly more expensive than the Charger and Challenger Hellcat, which start at $65,945 and $62,495 respectively. Arguably the Grand Cherokee’s closest competition, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo, comes with just 520 hp (387 kW) and a starting price of $116,500.







"The 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk delivers astounding performance numbers, backed by renowned SRT engineering that combines world-class on-road driving dynamics with luxury, refinement and an array of innovative advanced technology," said CEO Mike Manley. "As the most powerful and quickest SUV, there is nothing else like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in the market, and with its starting price of $85,900, there is no better value for a high-performance SUV."

As a friendly reminder, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk not only comes loaded with a 707-hp engine, but is also able to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.5 seconds, continuing on to a quarter mile of 11.6 seconds, and a top speed of 180 mph (289 kmh). All that power is paired to a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels – it can even tow as much as 7,200 pounds (3,265 kilograms).

Source: Jeep



