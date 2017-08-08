Mario Kart, while tons of fun and a fixture within the Nintendo gaming community for decades, isn’t what most would consider a realistic racing simulator. Thankfully, publisher Microids has partnered with France’s Eden Games to announce an all-new racing sim for the Nintendo Switch, set to be available later in the year.

Gear.Club Unlimited is an extension of the popular mobile game for iOS and Android, Gear.Club. In it, drivers will be able to get behind the wheel of offerings from McLaren, Nissan, and Pagani, just to name a few. The trailer shows a 675LT, a GT-R, and a Huayra racing on an ever-changing virtual track, joined later by a Mercedes SLS AMG and a Ruf 911.





Check out: 10 Best Car Video Games Of All Time



Eden Games, you may remember, was previously responsible for racing sims like Test Drive, Need for Speed Porsche Unleashed, and the V-Rally series. The new Gear.Club Unlimited will include features like split-screen local multiplayer racing in online mode, more than 30 cars, over 400 races, and more than 200 "unique tracks."

The company has yet to announce a price or a firm release date, but says that the game will be introduced quarter four of this year. Gear.Club Unlimited will be the first realistic racing game offered on the Nintendo Switch, and will utilize ads as well as offer in-app purchases for vehicles and other goods.

"Gear.Club Unlimited offers players a driving experience behind the wheel of prestigious cars from leading brands," says the company. "They will have to demonstrate a strong competitive spirit during frantic races to win championships and set the fastest lap times, alone or against their friends! In order to make their cars ever more powerful and aggressive, players can customize them - from body to engine!"

Source: Nintendo



