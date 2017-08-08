The Acura ARX-05 will debut during Monterey Car Week and will have its competition debut at Daytona in January.

After a few years away, Acura will return to prototype racing with the ARX-05 Daytona Prototype International at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January. However, visitors to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, or the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance will get an early look at the new race car. Team Penske will campaign two of the cars for the company in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Acura’s teaser video keeps the ARX-05 under camouflage, but it reveals an odd design that features a wing between the front fenders. An intake on top of the roof feeds air to the production-derived mid-mounted V6 engine – possibly the same biturbo 3.5-liter unit from the NSX GT3. A prominent fin leads to a lower wing at the back. The general design comes from Acura global creative director Dave Marek, but the company admits that there’s extensive wind tunnel developing for fine-tuning the shape. Underneath the wild body, the car uses a chassis from Oreca.

There are no details about the driver lineup yet, but our partners at Motorsport report that former Formula One pilot and Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya might be part of the crew. Helio Castroneves could also be a member of the team.

Acura previously completed with the ARX prototypes in the LMP1 and LMP2 classes of the American Le Mans Series, now the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It currently competes in the IMSA series’ GTD class with the NSX GT3.

Penske last race sports cars when it ran Porsche’s LMP2 competition in the ALMS from 2006 through 2008. The effort was a massive success, including several outright victories over Audi’s R10 TDI.

