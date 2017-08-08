The Audi A7 has been spied again with a little less camouflage that provides a better look at taillights that stretch across the entire rear end. It continues to look like quite a sharp sedan.







The A7’s design takes major cues from the new A8 but with a sporty look for larger vents in the fascia. Up front, both of them feature a sharp-edged hexagonal grille and narrow LED headlights. For an extra dash of style, the A7 features more creases in the hood. The sloping roof sweeps downward to a pointed tail. These spy shots reveal that the taillights sweep all the way across the back similar to the A8. A skinny third brake light sits on top of the rear window.

There are no details about the A7’s interior yet, but expect a significant amount of shared touched with the latest A8, including elements like a digital instrument panel. The sedan should be a technological marvel, too, by offering semi autonomous driving capability. Audi has even been showing off a future version of the tech that can handle highway driving with practically no human intervention.







The A7’s powertrains also remain a mystery. Moving to the MLB Evo platform should cut weight, though. It’s possible that the Four Rings might offer engines with electric-powered compressors. The performance-oriented S7 might use the 2.9-liter biturbo V6 Porsche Panamera 4S with around 440 horsepower (328 kilowatts).

The A7 will debut in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Los Angeles Auto Show seems like the most likely spot for the premiere. Sales will begin in early 2018. The new S7 will arrive a few months later, and the range-topping RS7 will come after that.

Source: Automedia