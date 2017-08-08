From the factory the new McLaren 720S is good for as much as 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts), 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque, and a top speed of around 220 miles per hour (360 kilometers per hour)… or so the company says. Thanks to some new dyno figures, we’ve learned that the already powerful supercar might be seriously underrated.

According to BoostAddict, the McLaren 720S pumps out an impressive 698 wheel hp (520 kW) at 6,500 rpm on the dyno, and returns max torque of around 560 lb-ft (759 Nm). That’s a marginally tiny loss of about four percent in power through the drivetrain. If you factor in the "15 percent" loss rule as used in most supercars, the 720S could be producing somewhere near 800 hp (596 kW).







The dyno figure for the 720S is significantly higher to that of other McLaren supercars tested. The outgoing 675LT produced 582 hp (433 kW) and 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque on the dyno, representing a 12 percent loss in power from the 666 hp (496 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque rated at the crank.

The McLaren 720S is powered by a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 producing the aforementioned 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a seven-speed dual clutch automatic with a manual shifting mode and four different driving modes: Comfort, Sport, Track, and Drift. All that power is sent to the rear wheels exclusively.

Naturally, with any dyno run we should treat these figures as anecdotal evidence. Similar to the Honda Civic Type R dyno figures we reported just a few weeks back, not every McLaren 720S will put down this type of performance on a rolling road. Still, it’s an impressive figure nonetheless, and proof that McLaren might be undervaluing its latest supercar.

Source: BoostAddict

