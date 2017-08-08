How much will it cost? If you have to ask...

From the moment it was introduced, most people knew the Ferrari Enzo was destined to be a classic. This particular example, a 2004 model, not only bears the same iconic personality, but also a unique exterior finish that should help it stand out from all the rest. It’s heading to auction later this month as part of the RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale.

Originally finished in Matt Titanio Extra Campionario – the only example to wear the hue from the Ferrari factory – the Enzo was refinished a number of years later in the unique Blu Tour de France pictured here. The supercar has driven just 5,520 miles (8,884 kilometers) since new, and is Ferrari Classiche certified, complete with a dealer service history, original books and tools, and its Classiche binder.


The car was purchased new in 2004 by Prince Akim, member of the Middle Eastern royal family in London, and registered on U.K. plates. It was sold again in 2008 at the RM Auctions’ Leggenda e Passione sale at the Ferrari factory. Its new owner, an Asian mining magnate, would keep the car meticulously maintained in his collection alongside a number of other unique vehicles, thus keeping mileage to a minimum.

The original 6.0-liter V12 remains producing 660 horsepower (492 kilowatts) and 484 pound-feet (656 Newton-meters) of torque. The interior wears a handsome Pelle Cuoio leather finish with carbon fiber and black leather accents on the dash. This one-of-a-kind Enzo will cross the block when the RM Sotheby’s Auction takes place on August 18 and 19 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. No estimates on how much it might cost, but don't expect this stunning supercar to come cheap.

Source: RM Sotheby's
 

