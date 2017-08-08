Following last week reports of Mazda revealing its next generation combustion engines, the Japanese manufacturer has officially introduced its “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” strategy. The most important part of this long-term vision is the market launch of a new high-efficiency gasoline unit, set to become the world’s first production gas engine to use compression ignition.







Mazda’s goal until 2030 will be to reduce its corporate average level of CO2 by 50 percent compared to 2010, further reducing it by 90 percent by 2050. In line with this target, the company will “continue efforts to perfect the internal combustion engine,” as it believes the majority of cars worldwide will continue to be powered by ICEs “for many years to come.”

The Skyactiv-X, acting as a second generation Skyactiv, gasoline engine will use fuel-air mixture that ignites “spontaneously when compressed by the piston,” just like a diesel motor. The Spark Controlled Compression Ignition technology helps Mazda engineers overcome two major issues that had impeded commercialization of compression ignition gasoline engines: “maximizing the zone in which compression ignition is possible and achieving a seamless transition between compression ignition and spark ignition.”







Combining the advantages of diesel and gasoline engines, the new Skyactiv-X motor will be supercharged and will deliver 10-30 percent more torque over the current gasoline engines of the manufacturer. Even more impressively, the engine efficiency will be improved by 20 to 30 percent over the current Skyactiv technology.

Following the introduction of the new technology, Mazda will also launch its first electric vehicles in 2019. They won’t arrive worldwide, but, at least at first, in regions “that use a high ratio of clean energy for power generation or restrict certain vehicles to reduce air pollution.”

A year later, the Japanese automaker will begin testing its autonomous technologies that are currently under development. Mazda aims to make them standard on all its model by 2025.

Check out the press release section below for more details.

Source: Mazda