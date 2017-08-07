Look forward to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler being available with a power-retractable soft top. The folks at JL Wrangler Forums were able to dig into Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' dealer ordering system and came away with a treasure trove of details about the upcoming model.







The information confirms valuable info about the powertrain range. For example, the Wrangler will definitely be available with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, and the powerplant will have a starter-generator, which will likely allow for stop-start capability. There will also be a 3.0-liter turbodiesel, and the 3.6-liter V6 will still be available. A six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic will be the gearbox choices.

Looking at Jeep's website, buyers currently see 13 different trims available for the two-door Wrangler and four-door Wrangler Unlimited. The company will slash most of these for the new generation. According to the leak, the lineup will be: Sport and Rubicon for the Wrangler; plus Sport, Sahara, and Rubicon for the Wrangler Unlimited. Opting for the Unlimited Sahara will get buyers a full-time four-wheel drive system.

Buyers will still have a significant number of customization options. The dealer guide lists 10 available packages, including the Electronic Infotainment System Group and Technology Group. According to JL Wrangler Forums, the Sahara and Rubicon trims will come standard with LED headlights, so the listing for an LED Lighting Group will possibly mean that the LED foglights and taillights might be an option.







The guide also confirms the existence of multiple roof options. A three-piece hard top will be available in black or body color. Customers will still be able to the traditional soft top, and there will also be a power-retracting version – rather than an earlier rumor of a power hard top.

Depending on trim, customers will be able to get cloth, leather, or so-called "premium cloth" upholstery. Options include what the guide calls a "Trail Rail Management System" and an Alpine stereo.

The dealer guide doesn't give away the 2018 Wrangler's price. Currently, the base Wrangler Sport starts at $25,090 and a range-topping Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Recon costs $44,040 before options. The new model likely debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show in December.

Source: JL Wrangler Forums