The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is gone, and it will be missed. Production lasted just four years before it was eventually replaced by the more modern AMG GT. But one tuner isn’t exactly ready to part ways with the beloved Benz just yet. Inden Design out of Germany has come up with a kit that keeps the spirit of the SLS AMG alive for a few more years following its death.

From a detailing standpoint, the shop says that it’s the "world’s most advanced SLS AMG." And we believe it. The supercar was completely dismantled down to the frame, with all of the original Black Series parts undergoing a lavish refinishing and reassembling process. Everything from the front apron, to the hood, and even the side sills were subject to upgrade.







A similar treatment was given to the engine compartment and interior, the latter of which comes finished with the factory carbon package. An "ice-blast" treatment was applied to the entire underbody, with a number of the original parts coated in a durable plastic laminate. But don’t think all of these upgrades are just skin deep.

A set of KW suspension coils were added, as was as a stainless steel exhaust system, and a set of exclusive BBS-F1 rims – coated in gloss black, naturally. The 6.2-liter V8 under the hood has been massaged to produce 635 horsepower (467 kilowatts) thanks to an MKB tune, a healthy 64 hp (47 kW) increase over the factory model.

All said and done, this aftermarket SLS AMG is one mean-looking machine, and though the shop doesn’t give a price for the package, it’s safe to say that the amount of detail included won’t come cheap. When new, the SLS AMG cost as much as $200,000.

Source: Inden Design



