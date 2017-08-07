Following an accident that left The Grand Tour co-host Richard Hammond hospitalized, Jeremy Clarkson just a few days ago was admitted to the hospital during a vacation with his family on the Spanish Island of Majorca. The 57-year-old TV personality reportedly came down with a sever case of pneumonia.

Clarkson posted a pictured on his Instagram account showing him hooked up to an IV with the caption, "Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday." He also tweeted friend Jemima Goldsmith, according to the BBC, saying "in a wheelchair, connected up to tubes, in a hospital." Clarkson later posted a message on his Drivetribe account thanking fans for all the well wishes.





"I’ll be out of action for quite some time apparently," said Clarkson. "It’s really really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978."

This is the second (and hopefully last) time a host of The Grand Tour has been hospitalized in just a few months. Richard Hammond was involved in a crash while filming the show while behind the wheel of an electric Rimac supercar. Thankfully he walked away mostly unharmed apart from a fractured knee. Both Hammond and Clarkson made sure to give "the only function member of the Grand Tour" a hard time on Instagram with this photo and the caption "God help us."





The Grand Tour will continue filming this week, already we’ve seen some of the madness previewed by the first trailer. Season 2 promises to be filled with the same amount of supercars and insanity as seen in season 1, including a drive n the Mercedes-AMG GT R, a McLaren 720S, and even an Ariel Nomad.

Source: BBC, Jeremy Clarkson / Instagram



