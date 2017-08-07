If you thought the old Renault Twingo carrying stolen lamp posts in The Netherlands last weekend was a weird case of violation of traffic rules, check this out. A British driver was recently disqualified from driving for 20 months after he was recorded pulling a friend on a wheelchair.

Michael Ward from North Yorkshire, England, pleaded guilty on July 20 to dangerous driving at Harrogate Magistrates Court. The 20-year-old driver will now have to pay a fine of £85 (the equivalent of about $110 at the current exchange rates) and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

According to the police report, at around 12:25 AM on January 28 this year, Ward was seen on a CCTV record talking to the 28-year-old William MacPherson outside of a bar in the city of Harrogate. Shortly after, Ward started driving his car, a two-door coupe, pulling his friend in a wheelchair.

At some point of their drive, MacPherson detached from the vehicle, but Ward reversed back and his buddy took hold of the vehicle again. Then, they continued their travel for a couple of minutes coming to a stop on two other occasions.

“Ward and MacPherson acted selfishly that night,” Rob Roberts of Harrogate’s Road Policing team commented. “They paid no regard to the safety of other road users or pedestrians and chose to act in a dangerous manner. I hope the sentence that has been handed to them teaches a lesson to both them, and others, that reckless behavior will not be tolerated on our roads.”

MacPherson also pleaded guilty during the same hearing to holding onto a vehicle for the purpose of being drawn. He was fined £154, or about $200.

Source: North Yorkshire Police