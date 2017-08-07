All versions are now sharing the Panamericana front grille.

After giving the GLE43 an extra 23 hp, Mercedes has other changes in tow for its 2018MY lineup in the United States. To mark AMG’s 50th anniversary, the GT family is going through some rather significant updates, starting off with the base model now packing an additional 13 hp and 22 lb-ft. Both the coupe and roadster versions benefit from the upgraded biturbo 4.0-liter V8 delivering 469 hp and 465 lb-ft.

Spoil yourself with the AMG GT S model and Mercedes will reward you with 515 hp and 494 lb-ft of torque, which is actually 12 hp and 15 lb-ft more than what the 2017MY had. If this isn’t enough to quench your thirst for power, there’s the new-for-2018MY GT C with 550 hp and 502 lb-ft coming from the same AMG engine while at the top of the range sits the R with its mighty 577 hp and 516 lb-ft.

The 2018MY updates are not only about power since Mercedes-AMG is implementing other changes as well. For example, all GTs from now on will feature the Panamericana front grille along with the Airpanel active air management system originally offered only on the flagship R variant. The latter consists of electrically operated vertical louvers mounted at the bottom of the front bumper that open or close in a second to supply the V8 engine with the necessary cooling air.

Elsewhere, buyers will be able to opt for the GT C in a special “Edition 50” configuration available for both body styles finished in an exclusive paint called “designo Graphite Grey Magno” combined with black chrome accents. It also gets a special badge to further denote it’s not a run-of-the-mill model while on the inside it’s finished in black & silver. All 100 cars (50 coupes and 50 roadsters) will have the AMG Interior Night package and more “Edition 50” logos inside.

The aforementioned pack – standard on the R – can now be optionally had for lesser versions of the model. Customers can spend more on the AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber package, new 19- and 20-inch wheels, and on a nappa leather trim. Lastly, Mercedes is adding an AMG Track Pace option for the whole family that consists of a smartphone app able to receive real-time information from the car, such as speed, steering angle, gear, and other details.

Further down the line, Mercedes-AMG is expected to unveil a hardcore Black Series version judging by spy photos of a prototype looking meaner than the current R flagship.

Source: Mercedes

