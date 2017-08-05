Introduced to the public at the Geneva Motor Show in March, the carbon fiber-bodied Zerouno hypecar has now reached sold out status. Italdesign had no problem in selling all five coupes planned for production in just a few months despite the eye-watering starting price of around $1.6 million. A red example representing chassis number 002 will make an appearance later this month at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance to celebrate the model’s success. Keen eyes will notice the rear wing is more prominent compared to the white showcar from Geneva as the owner wanted a more race car like appearance with a central longitudinal fin.

The Zerouno is the first of many bespoke high-end cars to come from the newly established Italdesign Automobili Speciali and the next one could very well be a roadster version. The company says it’s currently analyzing the prospects of chopping off the car’s roof and is currently in talks to potential customer to find out if they would be willing to sign their names on the dotted line.

If it will get green-lighted for production, the Zerouno Roadster is expected to carry over the coupe’s naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine with 610 horsepower (449 kilowatts) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton-meters) of torque. Due to what would likely be a slightly increased weight commanded by the extra complexity of the roof, the roadster might not quite match the performances of its fixed roof sibling. The sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) could take a few ticks of a second more than the coupe’s 3.2s while top speed might decrease a bit from 205 mph (330 kph).

Don’t be too surprised if the roadster body style will prove to be more expensive than the coupe, much like the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan Spyders are costlier than their hardtop equivalents.

Source: Italdesign Automobili Speciali