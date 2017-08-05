$156,700 in the United States or €171,800 in Germany will get you behind the wheel of a shiny new M760i / M760Li xDrive, but this fullsize luxury sedan is anything but standard. On display at the company’s famous dealership in Abu Dhabi, this attention-grabbing 7 Series is probably one of the most expensive new BMWs money can buy.

It’s wearing a fancy Estoril Blue shade from the BMW Individual catalog and sits on large 21-inch M Performance alloy wheels featuring a two-tone look and a trunk lid spoiler developed by Alpina. We would only get rid of the silver bar running across the side profile, but to each his own.

On the inside, the M670Li has been ordered with an equally striking red leather upholstery and the rear-seat entertainment system. The elongated wheelbase provides an abundance of legroom for those relaxing on the rear seats in the most luxurious car the BMW Group has to offer, if we’re excluding the ones carrying the Spirit of Ecstasy.

Aside from being the most upscale model to wear the BMW badge, it’s also insanely fast for a vehicle of this size and weight. With a monstrous 6.6-liter V12 packing a pair of turbochargers, the all-wheel-drive 7 Series provides the driver with 601 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. It’s good for a sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in just 3.6 seconds before topping out at an electronically capped 155 mph (250 kph). An optional M Driver’s Package will loosen up the limiter to unlock a maximum velocity of 189 mph (305 kph).

For a car that tips the scales at a hefty 5,128 pounds (2,326 kilograms), these are some amazing performance numbers and we’re beginning to understand why BMW won’t come out with an M7. This will do just fine for 99% of the people in the market for a big sedan delivering supercar levels of performance.

Source: BMW Abu Dhabi Motors