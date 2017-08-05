The Mercedes-Benz GLE continues success for 2018
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE continues to shine in the Mercedes- Benz family of SUVs. The AMG GLE43, first introduced for the 2017 model year, receives a bump in power for 2018 to an impressive 385 hp (+23 hp). Additional wood trims are also available for 2018 on the AMG GLE63 and AMG GLE63 S.
For 2018, the Mercedes-Benz GLE line includes the GLE350, available in either rear-wheel-drive or 4MATIC, with a V6 gasoline engine (302 hp, 273 lb-ft); the GLE550e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid (436 combined hp, 479 combined lb-ft); AMG GLE43 (385 hp, 382 lb-ft), AMG GLE63 (550 hp, 516 lb-ft) and the GLE63 S, with its range-topping 577 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque.
The GLE550e 4MATIC plug-in hybrid powertrain uses a direct-injection 3.0L V6 plus an electric motor. The lithium-ion battery allows an electric-only range of more than 10-miles (est.), and predictive energy management, which uses the navigation system to optimize gas/electric/hybrid operation.
The AMG GLE43 boasts an AMG-enhanced 9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission. The remainder of the GLE line is equipped with a 7G-TRONIC 7- speed automatic transmission that provides an exemplary combination of performance, efficiency and quiet, responsive driving.
The AMG GLE43, which boasts an AMG-enhanced 3.0L V6 biturbo engine and AMG-enhanced 9G-TRONIC transmission further expands the "43" lineup.
Featuring AMG Performance 4MATIC® all-wheel drive as well as AMG-tuned steering, AMG braking system, AMG Sport Suspension and throttle mapping, distinctive and sporty exterior and unique interior features, the GLE43 draws significant influence from the range-topping AMG GLE63.
New Connectivity and New Value in Reconfigured Packages
Mercedes-Benz, which pioneered automotive telematics 15 years ago, has continued to upgrade mbrace® Connected Car Services, making the new mbrace® Connect package standard, along with five years of complimentary service.
The mbrace® Connect package includes Mobile App, Web Services, Roadside Connection, MB Apps (non-streaming), Vehicle Homepage (EVs), Diagnostics Data and Remote Update for five years. The GLE is one of several 2018 Mercedes models that will include a Remote Start function as part of mbrace® Connect. In addition, customers can choose from three mbrace® subscription upgrade
packages: "Secure," "Concierge" and "Entertain."
Versatility and Luxury
The Mercedes GLE lineup provides comfortable seating for five and also offers generous carrying capacity, with 38.2 cu-ft of cargo space behind the rear seats and 80.3 cu-ft with the rear seatbacks lowered. A standard power liftgate makes loading and unloading cargo easy.
Available deeply contoured sport front seats, brushed-aluminum pedals with rubber studs, and a sport steering wheel clearly convey the serious driving attitude of the GLE.
Driver & Passenger Safety
Other examples of trailblazing GLE innovations include: Lane Keeping Assist, which alerts the driver by simulating rumble strip vibration in the steering wheel if the car drifts from its lane without the turn signals on. It operates at speeds above 37 mph via a system that recognizes lane markings by using a small camera in the windshield and a computer that analyzes the video images.
Blind Spot Assist monitors both blind spots behind and to the sides of the vehicle. Whenever a turn signal is activated with a vehicle in the blind spot, the driver gets visual and audible warnings. Available as a separate option, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Active Blind Spot Assist incorporate an intervention feature, in which ESP braking automatically helps correct the vehicle's course if the driver doesn't heed the initial warning.
Adaptive Highbeam Assist uses a small video camera to sense both headlights and taillights, then softly and automatically transitions between high and low beam operation to avoid blinding other drivers. With this system, the range of the headlights can be varied infinitely from their current 220 feet to up to 1,000 feet.