We had the chance to review the Mercedes-AMG GLE43 at the beginning of the year with its biturbo 3.0-liter V6 engine delivering 362 horsepower. Motor1 Senior Editor, Jake Holmes, found the six-cylinder mill to be quite impressive given the vehicle’s weight just shy of 5,000 pounds. The GLE is now embracing the 2018 model year bringing an additional 23 hp for a grand total of 385 hp for the sporty “43” model, thus matching the punch of its European counterpart.

Output is channeled to the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system through the same nine-speed automatic transmission whereas the rest of the GLE models come with a seven-speed ‘box. Mercedes USA isn’t saying a word about the GLE43’s performances, but the 2017MY was able to cover the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) run in 5.6 seconds and max out at an electronically capped 130 mph (209 kph).

The bump in output comes at a cost as the starting price of the 2018MY GLE43 is $67,750 MSRP or $600 higher than before. For those who want to go all out, the 550-hp GLE63 available from $102,550 and the flagship 577-hp GLE63 S priced at $109,700 are both now available with additional wood trims for the new model year.

Elsewhere in the GLE family, Mercedes is upgrading the mbrace Connect package and is making the SUV one of the several models in the 2018MY lineup to benefit from a remote start function.

Further down the line, an all-new GLE is expected to see the light of day at some point next year and will eventually be followed by a range-topping “63” version our spies caught on camera a couple of weeks ago. The top dog in the midsize SUV’s family will lose the biturbo 5.5-liter V8 engine in favor of a 4.0-liter and is likely scheduled to arrive for the 2020 model year. Images of prototypes have shown an increase in size, yet the next-gen GLE will be considerably lighter than the current version as a result of switching to the MRA platform.

Source: Mercedes-Benz