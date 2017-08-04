Time waits for no one, and even the best cared-for car will begin to show signs of age over the years. The first-generation Mazda MX-5 Miata – known as the NA generation – is now 28 years old, but Mazda says that owners refuse to give up their cars. The natural result? The Japanese automaker is starting a restoration service for the car.

Mazda said in a Japanese-language blog post that it kept hearing the same thing from Miata owners: I want to keep driving my car forever, so please produce parts for it. And so the company is doing just that. Starting this year, Mazda will accept customer cars, and by early 2018 will start restoring them. The restoration projects will be conducted after asking customers exactly what they want from their cars. And the company plans to seek certification from TÜV Rheinland Japan Co., Ltd – a German technical inspection group – of its ability to produce high-quality vehicles.

In addition to fully restoring entire cars, Mazda also wants to reproduce several components for the classic car. Starting next year, the company plans to launch convertible soft tops, original-spec Bridgestone SF325 tires (in the original 185/60R14 size), and the wonderful Nardi wooden steering wheel and shifter available on certain NA Miatas. Going forward, Mazda says it will “continue to work through dialogue with customers” about which other parts should be reproduced.

The program seems like a great strategy for such a beloved roadster than many owners keep and maintain for as long as possible. Since 1989, Mazda has sold more than a million Miata models worldwide, so there’s certainly likely to be demand for replacement parts. After all, the Miata is now old enough that there’s even a vintage racing class for the car.

There are similar factory-restoration programs from several other European automakers, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar. But Mazda’s might be aimed at the most affordable car to date, signaling just how much love owners have for their Japanese sports cars.

Now, how much will it cost me to ship my car to Japan?

Source: Mazda