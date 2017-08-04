Hide press release Show press release

New Video: Watch the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special Set a Sub-Seven Minute Lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife Track





Cherry Hill, N.J. - Subaru of America, Inc. released a new video of the Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special with driver Richie Stanaway setting a new lap record for a four-door sedan at the famous 12.8-mile Nürburgring Nordschleife race track, achieving a time of 6:57.5. The time was recorded using the Nürburgring timing equipment and was verified by track officials.

The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special was designed to showcase the capabilities of the Subaru WRX STI’s standard all-wheel drive system and draw attention to the upcoming release of the production WRX STI Type RA. This time attack car has set lap records at the Isle of Man TT, the Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb (where it was also 3rd fastest overall) and now it has conquered the 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometer) lap around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes. Achieving a time of six minutes and 57.5 seconds.

The WRX STI Type RA NBR Special is a Prodrive-built time attack car based on a stock 2017 WRX STI with a full roll cage welded into the standard WRX STI unibody for added strength and stiffness. It has a modified 2.0-liter Subaru WRC-spec boxer motor and Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. It uses a 75-mm intake, and the turbo runs at 25 psi of boost. This produces more than 600 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and the NBR Special reached a top speed of 179 mph at 8,500 rpm in top gear at the “Ring. The car also features 9-inch-wide slick tires all around. It uses a WRC gearbox with an automatic clutch, modified with hydraulics for paddle-shift operation. Shift times are some of the fastest at 20 to 25 milliseconds. A redesigned aero-package, different than last year’s TT car set up, delivers improved handling and top speed on the NBR Special. At top speed the whole package produces about 650 pounds of downforce. The design includes a Drag Reduction System rear wing, similar to the technology found in Formula 1 cars. With its combined electric and hydraulic operation, the wing can deploy for full downforce/drag under braking or in fast turns and then open for less downforce/drag on long straights. The driver has full control of the DRS via a steering wheel mounted control taking less than 20 milliseconds to change position fully.

WRX STI Type RA

The 2018 WRX STI Type RA delivers increased performance through weight reduction, suspension and engine upgrades. The new, numbered limited edition model comes standard with a carbon fiber roof panel, the removal of the spare tire, a carbon fiber pedestal wing and lightweight BBS® 19-in. forged alloy wheels shod with 245/35R19 Yokohama Advan Sports tires.

