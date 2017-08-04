After recent special versions such as the pure R and the powerful Turbo S Exclusive Series, Porsche is allegedly preparing a new temporary member of its extensive 911 lineup. A report coming from U.K.’s Car Magazine indicates the “Speedster” nameplate is destined to make a comeback for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.

The moniker has been used multiple times since its inception in the 1950s for the 356 model and was last time seen in 2011 when Porsche introduced the 911 Speedster based on the 997 generation. Pictured here, the special edition was offered exclusively with a unique blue shade and only 356 cars were ever made as a nod to its ancestor.

Like its predecessor, the new Speedster will likely be based on the 911 GTS Cabriolet, but with a different body to make it live up to its name. Power should come from a biturbo flat-six 3.0-liter engine developing 450 hp (331 kW) and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque channeled to the rear wheels. While the GTS Cabriolet can be had with both a manual and a PDK, the Speedster might turn out to be an auto-only affair as it was the case with the 997 model.

Expect performances to be in the same ballpark, so 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) should take somewhere in the region of 3.8 seconds prior to reaching a top speed of about 191 mph (308 kph).

It goes without saying the Speedster treatment will command a significant premium over the GTS Cabriolet, which in the U.S. begins from $133,000 while in Germany it starts off at €138,850.

Aside from introducing a Speedster version, Porsche is also preparing an updated GT3 RS. The latter might not make it to Frankfurt in order to avoid the risk of stealing the droptop’s thunder, so we could see it early December at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Porsche could decide to wait until January 2018 for Detroit or even March for Geneva.

Source: Car Magazine