After digging into Porsche’s digs into the archives to show off the most interesting vehicles from Porsche Exclusive, best sounding models, coolest concepts, and rarest models, the German automaker is now listening to its fans by showcasing the three of the company’s vehicles that they want to see most.

The 1967 911 R is so rare that Porsche doesn’t even have one in its company archive. The video crew heads to Belgium to meet someone that actually owns one of the 23 vehicles, including the 4 prototypes. While this looks like a fairly standard 911 of the period, these models are ready to race. Weight dropped considerably thanks to fiberglass body panels, plastic door handles, and Plexiglas windows. A 2.0-liter flat-six with dual spark plugs on each cylinder produced 207 horsepower (154 kilowatts).

Next, Porsche travels to Hockenheim to put a 917/30 Can Am Spyder on the track. The racer’s turbocharged flat 12 can put down in excess of 1,000 horsepower. Thankfully, the video cuts out the music, and just lets the engine sing. Turn up the speakers, and give it a listen.

Finally, the video goes to Porsche’s test center at Weissach to show off an early 911 Turbo in the wind tunnel. The clip specifically highlights the model’s famous whale tail spoiler, which can apparently hold 40 bottles of German beer. This initial run of 930s uses a non-intercooled 3.0-liter turbocharged flat six. Big fender flares make them look a lot meaner than the standard 911 of the time. For 1978, the company punched the engine out to 3.3 liters and added an intercooler.

We'll be very curious to see what Porsche digs out of the archive next.

