Could different exhaust outlets indicate multiple performance variants?

Awhile back we nabbed some video of the forthcoming four-door version of the Mercedes-AMG GT. Now we have a new batch of spy shots showing a bit more detail, particularly up front where we can now clearly see the trademark AMG GT grille. What’s also interesting here is that we’re seeing two different cars, each with a slightly different set of exhaust pipes exiting the rear. Are engineers simply testing various exhaust setups, or could this mean there will be multiple performance variants in the lineup?

 

Mercedes-AMG GT Four Door
Mercedes-AMG GT Four Door

 

Inside sources tell us the four-door GT will in fact have a bonkers hybrid powertrain setup similar to the GT concept we saw earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show. That system will include a 4.0-liter biturbo V8 and an electric motor to generate a combined 805 horsepower. The system is called EQ Power +, a name borrowed from the automaker’s Formula One team and trademarked earlier this year for future electric car endeavors.

Such an arrangement would give this four-door the kind of acceleration and speed you’d expect to find in a hypercar. Runs to 60 miles per hour should happen in under three seconds, and because it’s a hybrid, there will surely be an all-electric mode for greener motoring. The battery is constantly charged while the car is driven, so maximum power is always available.

 

Check out:

 

There’s still some question as to whether the four-door GT will actually be a five-door to compete with the Porsche Panamera and Audi RS5 Sportback. The sloping roof line certainly suggests there’s a hatch in place of a normal trunk, and that could also mean a lower-cost non-hybrid version might be available to offer competition on multiple levels.

We’re expecting to get full disclosure on the AMG GT four-door later this year or possibly early next year, with a launch date later in 2018. 

Source: Automedia

Be part of something big