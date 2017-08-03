This is a lot better than sleeping in a van down by the river. At least the view is a whole lot prettier.

There’s no better way to experience nature than camping in the wilderness overnight, and Mini is holding a prize drawing that gives away the chance to do that on top of a Countryman in some of the most picturesque parts of England and Wales. Winners get to sleep overnight in a rooftop tent on a Countryman in areas that are generally closed to the public for camping.

Folks selected in this contest will also get a custom itinerary that will include hiking along coastlines, exploring caves, and rappelling off cliffs. Mini will also deliver local produce for a special campfire dining experience.

The locations look absolutely gorgeous. The Durdle Door in Dorset, England, is a World Heritage Site on the Jurassic Coast and features a natural limestone arch. Snowdownia, Wales, is a national park featuring glacially sculpted valleys and craggy peaks. Finally, the Cheddar Gorge in Somerset, England, features stalactite caverns and tall cliffs.

Entrants must be at least 25 years old and a resident of the United Kingdom. You can check out the entry form and more info here.

In May, Mini and the Italian firm Autohome introduced the rooftop tent for the new Countryman. Available as an accessory from dealers, it attaches to the roof rails and folds down when not in use. Releasing a few clasps causes the shelter to deploy. Inside, the tent is 3 feet 1 inch tall (94 centimeters), and the floor is a mattress. There are two doors and two windows for maximum ventilation, and each opening has a mosquito net for keeping insects out while occupants are trying to sleep. There’s an LED night light, too.

The 2017 Countryman starts at $26,950 (after $850 destination). 

Source: Mini

