Aston Martin now moves into phase 2 construction of converting the former Royal Air Force base in St. Athan, Wales, into the automaker’s new manufacturing center for upcoming vehicles like the DBX crossover. The company will use three of the super hangars there as its massive factory with the capability of building 7,000 vehicles a year.

“This is yet another step on our journey in Wales, with the facility now starting to take shape,” Aston Martin President and CEO Andy Palmer said.







The new factory will cost the automaker around $280 million (200 million pounds), and the plant will initially add 750 employees to Aston Martin’s ranks. The company already hired over 40 people, and they have started training at the existing factory in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England.

Aston Martin will start building the DBX crossover there in 2019. Two undisclosed luxury models for the Lagonda brand will enter production there in 2020 and 2021. They will allegedly be a posh crossover and an opulent sedan.

Motor1 UK was at the St. Athan site when the conversion work began in April. Aston Martin confirmed that the factory included facilities for building electrified vehicles, pointing to hybrids and possibly EVs from the company in the future.







“Due to its sheer size and scale, the St. Athan Super Hangars represented an excellent opportunity for us to build our second manufacturing facility, within the envelope of an existing structure,” Palmer said at the site's handover earlier in the year.

Aston Martin’s existing factory in Gaydon will continue to focus on the brand’s sports cars like the current DB11 and forthcoming Vantage, which the company will unveil before the end of the year.

Source: Aston Martin