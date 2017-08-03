It’s not only battery packs and motors that help electric cars go as far as possible on a charge. Aerodynamics, too, are extremely important, which is why Nissan is emphasizing the lengths it went to in shaping a wind-cheating design for the upcoming 2018 Leaf.

The latest teaser video for the new Nissan Leaf gives us a look at the car’s new shape in profile, detailing how it was specifically designed to slip through the wind with as little energy as possible. Of course, we’ve already seen the new Leaf in spy photos, including some without any camouflage at all.

Nissan says that its aero engineers were inspired by airplane wings in designing the new electric car, and that it sits lower to the ground so it will have zero aerodynamic lift. That should help keep it more stable at high speeds, and Nissan says the Leaf will also be less susceptible to being tossed around by crosswinds. Furthermore, reducing aerodynamic drag can make a car quieter inside by cutting down on wind noise. Today’s Leaf already has a very slippery drag coefficient (Cd), at 0.28.

The new Nissan Leaf will be fully revealed on September 6, but there’s already quite a lot that we know about the second generation of the company’s electric hatchback. For starters, Nissan has confirmed that the car will have an “e-Pedal” system that will let drivers use only one pedal to drive the car in many circumstances. The car will also have ProPILOT Assist technology, which can steer the car in some highway situations. Nissan has also teased a new headlight and grille design for the Leaf.

Finally, at least one spy video showed a reading of 265 kilometers – that’s 165 miles – of driving range. While we can’t be sure that’s the full range rating, it’s a big leap over the current Leaf, which is rated for 107 miles on a full charge.

Stay tuned for more teasers as Nissan continues to trickle out information ahead of the Leaf’s introduction on September 6.

Source: Nissan