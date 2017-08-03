Other cars in its class include the Mazda Miata and Honda Civic Si.

The Toyota 86 Cup Car has been racing in various touring car series around the world for a while, but now TRD Parts and Accessories has worked with DG-Spec Racing to give the coupe its North American competition debut in the Pirelli World Challenge. The car will hit the track in the TCA class at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele, Utah, from August 11 through 13. For the moment, this will be the vehicle’s only outing in the U.S. with this squad.

Former Grand-Am Rolex Sports Car Series GT-Class and Continental Tire GS-Class champion Craig Stanton will pilot the 86 Cup Car. The DG-Spec Racing team previously won the Pirelli World Challenge TC-Class championship in 2010 when the crew campaigned a Scion tC.

According to Toyota, the company decided to explore opportunities of putting the 86 Cup Car on the track in the United States when an 86 with TRD upgrades won the Spring Fling Autocross event in Southern California in March. The 86 already competes in Formula Drift but putting one in Pirelli World Challenge lets a different group of enthusiasts seem the machine perform.

Pirelli World Challenge hasn’t released the full entry list for the Utah round yet. Other vehicles eligible for the TCA class include the Mazda Global MX-5 Cup and Honda Civic Si.


The 86 Cup starts as a stock Toyota 86 and receives modifications from Toyota Motorsport GmbH for competition use. The engine and gearbox are the same units that come out of the showroom, but TMG upgrades the suspension, brakes, and the necessary safety equipment.

Toyota announced the GT 86 customer race car in 2012, and it has been racing at events like the VLN series at the Nordschleife. The firm also offers a variant specifically for rallying.

