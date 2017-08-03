The Mercedes-AMG GT range currently tops out at the coupe-only $157,000 R model, but the peeps from Affalterbach will sell you a hardcore version of it should you be willing to pay the premium and settle for driving it only on the track. Joining the AMG GT3 introduced for the 2015 racing season, the new GT4 will be in the hands of customer teams before the end of the year ahead of its official motorsport debut in 2018.

Check out the technical specs: Mercedes-AMG GT4 Is One Mean Racing Machine

It’s starring in a fast-paced promotional video released this week by Mercedes to point out the new AMG race car is largely based on the road-going R, but with a multitude of hardware upgrades to make it suitable for the challenging GT4 competitions. From the IMSA Continental Tire Sportscar Challenge and Pirelli World Challenge in the U.S. to the Australian GT Trophy in Australia and the Blancpain GT Series Asia, the new Mercedes-AMG GT4 is ready to be a part of numerous highly competitive championships. Needless to say, it’s also compatible to take part in the VLN endurance racing championship and the famed Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race. You’ll also be able to race it in both the Northern and Southern GT4 European Series.

The extensive Mercedes-AMG GT range still has plenty of potential to grow as a Black Series coupe is believed to be in the works. Recent spy shots have shown a mysterious prototype failing to hide its beefier wheel arches underneath the camouflage. Not only that, but AMG boss Tobias Moers has already dropped a not-so-subtle hint about resurrecting the Black Series badge for an hardcore AMG GT.

Elsewhere in the family, a four-door GT model previewed by a concept will be out before the end of the decade. If it will retain the exact same hardware of the showcar from Geneva, it’s going to be one of the most powerful four-door cars ever made, pushing out a monstrous 800+ horsepower from its hybridized 4.0-liter biturbo V8.

But by far the most exciting AMG with road-legal status will be the Project One scheduled to be unveiled next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Video: Mercedes-AMG