Ford believes Geely’s Lynk & Co brand sounds too similar to the American manufacturer’s Lincoln luxury division. The Blue oval company is currently challenging the marque’s U.S. trademark application.

"The Lincoln brand has a rich 100-year history and we intend to protect its reputation," a spokesman for Lincoln told Automotive News in an email. "Lynk & CO is infringing on the Lincoln ... trademark and we are taking legal actions to prevent them from using their infringing mark. Their name as it stands will confuse customers."

Automotive News reached to Lynk & Co for a comment, but the Chinse company declined to immediately respond. The automaker will be initially building its vehicles, a crossover and a small sedan, in Luqiao, China, where Volvo will assemble the new XC40 for the local market.







Lynk & Co will produce premium products with Volvo technology, as Alain Visser, the brand's boss, explained recently. The former Volvo manager introduced the brand to the world back in October last year during a special even in Berlin, announcing the focus of the brand will be low-emission vehicles, technologies for connected cars, high levels of safety, and others.

In China, Lynk & Co will offer limitless internet connection to all its production models, going on sale in the country by the year’s end. What’s even more impressive, the company has an “intention” to make lifetime warranty available to all its vehicles.

“Our promise of a new dimension of vehicle connectivity and shareability, coupled with a revolutionary approach to buying and ownership, is further strengthened with both free connectivity and lifetime warranties as standard with the Lynk & Co package,” Visser commented.

Lynk & Co plans to start European and U.S. sales in 2019.

Source: Automotive News