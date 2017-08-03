The X7 three-row luxury SUV has been a long time in the making and will finally be previewed next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show where the company is expected to bring a concept. Sources close to BMW have now revealed the showcar in question will adopt a fuel cell powertrain, which is set to be implemented in the production model as well. It remains to be seen whether it will be offered from day one or later in the life cycle.

BMW is no stranger to hydrogen tech as it briefly offered the 7 Series-based Hydrogen 7 between 2005 and 2007 while a couple of years ago it unveiled the i8 fuel cell research vehicle it had actually finished developing in 2012. The Bavarians are not doing all the work by themselves as they’ve teamed up with Toyota to jointly work on a fuel cell powertrain. A low-volume BMW hydrogen model is scheduled to come out by 2021 in select markets, with other countries to follow by the middle of the decade.

Meanwhile, the first-ever X7 will likely be unveiled at some point next year before going on sale early 2019. Besides conventionally powered versions and the fuel cell model, BMW will offer its biggest SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain presumably derived from the 740e.

Codenamed “G07,” the large-and-in-charge X7 will be manufactured in United States at the Spartanburg factory where the X3 through X6 models are being assembled. An ultra-luxurious version is already on the agenda with four seats, while a fully fledged M model is being considered as well.

Keep in mind the X7 is not the only new X model BMW is working on as 2018 will be the year when the X2 is going to be introduced to act as a sportier alternative to the X1.

Source: BMW Blog