The Dodge Challenger Demon is an in-your-face, no-nonsense, street-legal muscle car of epic proportions. So it seems only fitting that FCA – specifically Dodge – might try and soften its tough marketing approach with a nameplate that contradicts the new muscle car entirely.

In a recent patent filing, uncovered by our friends at Fiat Chrysler Authority, the company has registered the trademark "Angel." It’s unclear exactly what kind of vehicle or what brand the nameplate might be for, but it will be used on a "passenger vehicle," including usage on "trim and badges." The trademark was filed on July 17, and has been assigned the serial number 87530432.







Our best guess would be that the Angel nameplate might show up on another muscle car in an effort to domesticate the Demon. Another theory would be that FCA could use the nameplate on the opposite end of the spectrum, maybe for an electric version of the Pacifica. Rumor has it that the electric Portal concept could reach the production line sometime in 2018.

For now buyers will have to make do with the Demon – though, it’s not exactly the definition of settling. The high-horsepower Challenger comes from the factory with a supercharged V8 good for as much as 840 horsepower (626 kilowatts) on race fuel, and a 0-60 mph (96 kilometers per hour) time of just 2.3 seconds from a stand still.

Dodge will cap Challenger Demon production at 3,000 units in the United States, with another 300 of them headed to Canada. Each Demon will come with a custom plaque showing its place in the production order. So far, Dodge will only build the vehicle for a single model year.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Authority



