The general trend in automotive powertrains is to reduce the displacement and add forced induction, like a turbocharger. Toyota doesn’t see a necessity in following this tendency for all of its products. While Lexus models are now packing turbos, the Toyota brand intends to maximize the efficiency of naturally aspirated powerplants for vehicles in the United State.







Ben Schlimme, Toyota Motor North America’s powertrain boss, said during the CAR Management Briefing Seminars that the company would apply the tech from the new 2.5-liter four-cylinder in the 2018 Camry to other engines, according to Automotive News.

Toyota refers to the mill as the Dynamic Force engine. While it displaces the same 2.5 liters as the 2017 Camry, the new powerplant makes 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque in standard form and 206 hp (154 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) in the XSE trim. It’s an increase of 25 hp (19 kW) and 14 lb-ft (19 Nm) from last year. An eight-speed automatic routes power to the front wheels rather than the earlier six speed. Fuel economy sees a major boost to 29 miles per gallon city, 41 mpg highway, and 34 mph combined versus 24 mpg/33 mpg/27 mpg respectively from last year’s four cylinder.

The gains come from the use of both direct and port fuel injection. Plus, a revised intake layout swirls the air as it enters the cylinder, which results in more power and lower emissions, according to Automotive News.

“Dynamic Force is not solely aimed at the 2.5-liter engine,” Schlimme said, according to Automotive News. “We are working to bring it to other segments.” V6 and V8 versions are under development, too.

Sticking with naturally aspirated engines makes the Camry an outlier in its class. Turbocharged mills are available or even standard on vehicles like the Honda Accord, Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Malibu, and Volkswagen Passat. The Subaru Legacy, Nissan Altima, and Dodge Charger aren’t moving to forced induction quite yet, though.

Source: Automotive News