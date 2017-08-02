Rezvani Motors CEO, Ferris Rezvani, has decided to go behind the scenes and reveal how the Beast came to life. A car guy ever since the early years of his life, he moved from Iran to United States together with his parents to step away from the serious problems affecting his homeland. His passion for cars was fueled by models like the Corvette and various Lamborghinis, which sparked his curiosity about the origins of a car and how these are made.

Later in life, he decided to pursue his passion for cars and decided to become an entrepreneur. As in many cases, it all started with a design sketch which eventually went on to become the Volara. A lot of work was put into building the prototype and it was also quite costly to develop. After doing the math, Rezvani figured out it would have been too expensive to sell and wouldn’t have had a chance competing against the big names in the business. As a consequence, he decided to sell the prototype to an investor and the car evolved to become the Vencer Sarthe.

He didn’t give up and borrowed $5,000 from his father with the goal to build the fastest and lightest car in the world priced at somewhere in the region of $150,000. The first order of business was to hire designer Samir Sadikhov and in just about four weeks, the design was done. But he didn’t have the necessary funds to actually build the car and decided to publish the final renders online in a bid to gain exposure. A celebrity gave them a call to place an order and the company used the money to build it.







Fast forward to present day, Rezvani Motors has no less than four versions of the Beast listed on its website. The first of the bunch is the Beast Alpha from $95,000 and equipped with a removable targa top. Pictured above, it uses a Cosworth-tuned 2.5-liter supercharged engine rated at 400 hp, good for a 0-60 mph run in 3.5 seconds.

Up next is the one simply called “Beast” priced at $149,000. In exchange you’ll get a 500-horsepower sports car that will do 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 2.7 seconds. It features a full carbon fiber body like the Alpha version and weighs 1,650 pounds (750 kilograms) while a supercharged Honda 2.4-liter engine is at its heart.

Also for $159,000 is the Beast Alpha X with 600 hp featuring a more aggressive design and the Cosworth-tweaked engine. It weighs 1,950 lbs (884 kg) and needs 3.2 seconds for the sprint.

Lastly, the range-topping Beast X will set you back a hefty $270,000. It’s the most powerful and fastest of them all, packing 700 hp and doing the sprint in only two and a half seconds.

With the exception of the auto-only Beast X, the three other Beast models can be had with either a six-speed close-ratio manual gearbox or an optional six-speed sequential transmission available for an extra $15,000.

Manufacturing just one car takes roughly 3,000 man hours and about 10 people are in charge of putting together the Beast. There are 35 body panels entirely made of carbon fiber and even the steering wheel and seats are made from the same material to keep the weight as low as possible. Up front there are Acura-sourced LED headlights while at the back the taillights are Rezvani’s own work. The Beast lacks power steering and power brakes not just to save weight, but also to provide a more direct, mechanical feedback.

Beyond the Alpha, Rezvani is also preparing a tough SUV, the first of which will be delivered later this year.

Source: Rezvani Motors