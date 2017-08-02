German pro golfer Marcel Siem is the happy owner of a shiny new Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo after an impressive performance last Saturday during the Porsche European Open in Hamburg. He managed to ace the 17th hole on the 170-yard par-3 with a direct hit as the ball didn’t even touch the ground at all. While the ball was up in the air, his wife told him “the car is going to be mine,” so it sounds like she’ll be doing most of the driving.

The award for Marcel Siem’s hole-in-one is even more impressive once you take into account the Panamera Sport Turismo in question is actually the beefier Turbo version starting off at $154,000 in the United States and from €158,000 in Germany where the event took place. For good reason, the 37-year-old golfer was not shy to express his enthusiasm following the impressive slam dunk. Following his successful attempt, Porsche handed Siem not just the real keys to the hot wagon, but also a symbolic oversized car key serving as an extra trophy for his direct hit.

This wasn’t actually his first hole-in-one as back in 2014 during the Nedbank Golf Challenge organized in South Africa he drove home in a new Volvo V40 T5 after a similar performance. What’s kind of ironic is that in both situations, he was wearing a Mercedes-branded T-shirt.







Speaking shortly after his latest success, Siem said the following:

“Today’s hole in one was my third on the European Tour. So far, I'd had a handshake and a bottle of champagne - and now, finally, something useful.”

We don’t know what happened with the Volvo, but we have a feeling he will keep the Panamera Sport Turismo for a while. We’d do the same. It's actually a suitable car for his line of work as you can carry quite a lot of golf clubs and balls in the spacious trunk.

Source: Porsche