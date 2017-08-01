Here at Motor1 we get spy shots of cars every day, sometimes to the dismay of manufacturers who would prefer to keep such things a secret. However, it’s not every day that we get spy photos from a manufacturer. That’s pretty much what we have here, showcasing the next Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

So what do we know about this car? Aston Martin says this body style is very close to what we’ll see on the new Vantage, and while the psychedelic print does a good job of obscuring body lines, the lack of fabric camo gives us a pretty clear look at just how this car will differentiate itself from the DB11. Actually, looking at this pre-production car closely we can see shades of 007’s DB10 from Spectre, and that’s not a bad thing at all.

As far as power goes, it’s likely the new Vantage will rely on the partnership between Aston Martin and Mercedes-Benz for a German-sourced AMG mill. The obvious candidate is the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 recently announced as a lighter-weight alternative to the big V12 in the DB11. Built by Mercedes-AMG but dialed-in by Aston Martin, the boosted V8 makes 503 horsepower and 512 pound-feet of torque. It’s the same engine used in the AMG GT S, and in the V8 Vantage it should be good for sending the car to 60 miles per hour in about four seconds.

There’s certainly plenty we still don’t know about the new V8 Vantage, but based on what we’ve seen so far, it should be worth the wait. Fortunately we won’t have to wait very long; Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer has already said a Vantage replacement is due by the end of this year.

Source: Aston Martin