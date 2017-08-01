Hide press release Show press release

NOVITEC makes the McLaren 570GT even sportier

475 kW / 646 hp, 692 Nm, 0 - 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, 335 km/h top speed, carbon racing looks, and forged wheels

The 570GT was designed by McLaren as a sports car that combines added comfort and daily practicality with the performance of a mid-engine sports car.

NOVITEC now presents an exclusive refinement program that lends the two-seater even better driving performance, full-blooded racing looks and even

more agile handling.

The product lineup comprises performance upgrades with up to 475 kW / 646 hp, which accelerate the 570GT from rest to 100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds and propel it to a top speed of 335 km/h.

To lend the McLaren full-blooded racing looks and further optimize the driving dynamics, NOVITEC offers carbon-fiber aerodynamic-enhancement components developed in the wind tunnel, and especially lightweight hi-tech forged wheels, which in concert with special sport springs further

optimize the sports car's handling.

In addition, NOVITEC sells high-performance exhaust systems, including a version made from super-light INCONEL, and exclusive interior appointments.

The 3.8-liter twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine of the McLaren is an outstanding platform for professional engine tuning. The NOVITEC engine specialists developed three different performance kits for the 570GT, each of which can be instantly activated when needed by the driver at the touch of a button on the Active Dynamic Panel. The two NOVITEC N-TRONIC plug-and-play modules integrated into the electronic engine controls of the vehicle then provide injection, ignition and boost pressure control with new mapping.

The most powerful performance stage, which additionally comprises a NOVITEC RACE high-performance exhaust system, boosts peak output by 56 kW / 76 hp. At the same time, peak torque grows by 92 Nm. As a result, the V-8 with NOVITEC tuning pumps out 475 kW / 646 hp at 7,450 rpm and produces 692 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. The driving performance of the McLaren improves accordingly: The sprint from zero to 100 km/h is shortened to a mere 3.0 seconds, the top speed jumps to 335 km/h. On the road, the NOVITEC performance upgrade not only impresses with the improved driving performance, but also with an even more agile throttle response and an even more powerful performance curve across the entire rev range.

Sound and performance are the most important features of the NOVITEC high-performance exhaust systems for the McLaren 570GT. The precision-calibrated exhaust systems end in a tailpipe on either side that is tapered to match the rear contour of the vehicle exactly. The exhausts are available made from stainless steel or from the even lighter material INCONEL used in Formula 1 racing. The sport exhausts are fully heat-insulated and thereby

significantly improve the thermal conditions in the engine bay. In addition, the product range includes lighter and more efficient sports catalysts.

NOVITEC also gives the bodywork a dynamic upgrade: Tailor-made naked carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components lend the McLaren 570GT full-blooded racing looks. Complex wind tunnel tests ensured that these components further enhance the aerodynamic efficiency at the same time.

The NOVITEC front spoiler gives the mid-engine sports car an even more distinctive appearance. What is more: Thanks to its sophisticated shape, the aerodynamic-enhancement component reduces front-axle lift, which in concert with the NOVITEC rear airfoil further improves the handling stability at high speeds. The rear spoiler was shaped so that its contour perfectly matches the arched rear-end of the vehicle.

The NOVITEC rocker panels give the 570GT an even longer and lower visual stance from the side. In addition, the airflow is directed past the rear wheel arches with even greater aerodynamic efficiency. Carbon-fiber covers for the air intakes on both sides of the vehicle add further aerodynamic finishing touches. They route the airflow even more precisely to the openings aft of the two doors, which provide the engine with cooling air.

The NOVITEC MC1 wheels for the McLaren 570GT offer a perfect blend of custom looks and low weight. The rims feature five delicate double-spokes and are manufactured using state-of-the-art forging technology. They make full use of the available space under the wheel arches and thanks to the staggered combination of 20 and 21-inch wheels at the front and rear axle place further emphasis on the wedge shape of the mid-engine sports car.

NOVITEC combines wheels of size 9Jx20 with high-performance tires of size 235/30 ZR 20 at the front with size 305/30 ZR 21 tires on 11Jx21 rims on the rear axle. The NOVITEC sport springs, which lower the ride height of the two-seater by about 30 millimeters, are tailored specifically to this tire/wheel combination.

Upon customer request, NOVITEC will also transform the cockpit of the McLaren. The company uses the finest leathers and Alcantara in any desired color to create exclusive interiors with maximum precision.