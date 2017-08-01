Lead singer of Jamiroquai and noted car collector Jay Kay has an affinity for classic Italian sports cars. Along with an original Lamborghini Miura SV and a one-off Ferrari 330 shooting brake (which is heading to auction), the 47-year-old singer previously owned this very handsome, very purple Lamborghini Diablo. Now it can be in your driveway, hypothetically.

One of two identical Lamborghinis featured in Jamiroquai’s 1996 hit, Cosmic Girl, the Viola-metallic colored Diablo is up for sale on AutoTrader U.K. with a price tag of £549,995 (or about $726,600 at today's exchange rates). It’s one of just 150 examples of the SE30 series produced – number 142, to be exact – and one of just 16 examples spec’d with right-hand drive. Each Diablo SE30 celebrates the marque’s 30th anniversary and comes with a unique set of visual cues.

Power comes courtesy of a 5.7-liter V12 good for 525 horsepower (391 kilowatts) and 580 Newton-meters (427 pound-feet) of torque. Top speed is listed at 207 miles per hour (333 kilometer per hour), with the ability to sprint to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds. The car remains in exemplary condition, and has driven just 17,266 miles (27,786 kilometers) since new.







Inside, the cabin is coated in a unique blue suede finish with carbon fiber trimming throughout, and new sport bucket seats with a carbon fiber back to boot. The 18-inch magnesium wheels are free of any dings or scratches, and all the electronics work as they should.

Granted, £549,995 is a pretty steep price to pay, even for a car this stunning. For reference, you can get a brand-new Aventador S for cheaper ($402,995). But not even a new Aventador comes with the unique history attached – nor can you get one in Viola Purple.



Jay Kay's Diablo is just the most recent in a line of celebrity-owned Lamborghinis on the used market. George Foreman's red Lamborghini Diablo was up for sale in 2016, and Donald Trump's baby blue Diablo went up for sale just a few months after that.

Source: AutoTrader



