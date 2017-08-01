Hide press release Show press release

Audi of America reports July sales increase as new A5 Sportback and Q7 lead consumer demand

Q7 sales rose 44 percent for best–ever month for model

Sales of A5 more than tripled; Demand for A4 sedan increased 1.5 percent

Audi SUV sales increased 4.1 percent for the month

HERNDON, Virginia, August 1, 2017 – Audi of America reported a July sales increase of 2.5 percent to 18,824 vehicles, led by the Q7, the Q3 and the new A5 Sportback. July was the 79th straight month of record sales for Audi of America. The previous July record was set last year with 18,364 deliveries. Through July, Audi has sold 121,795 vehicles in the U.S., outpacing the premium market. Audi SUV sales were 9,338, led by 3,334 deliveries of the Q7, the model’s best month ever. The Q7 has now risen 18 percent this year through July. Sales of the Q3 rose 3.8 percent to 1,888. Through the first half of the year, Audi SUV sales have risen 4.1 percent. Deliveries of the new Q5 are down because of inventory constraints. For the year, Q5 sales have risen 11 percent to 29,863. The new A5, including the coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet, more than tripled to 2,255 vehicles, led by the Sportback, with 1,164 deliveries. The A4 sedan posted sales of 2,652, a 1.5 percent increase for the month and 14 percent year-to-date, as Audi sedans continue to outperform a challenging market for sedans. “Audi is showing that you can win in a challenging segment with design and technology, based on the positive customer response,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America. AUDI US SNAPSHOT --MTD-- --YTD-- Model Line July '17 Actual July '16 Actual Yr/Yr % change July '17 YTD Actual July '16 YTD Actual Yr/Yr % change A3 2,300 3,038 -24% 14,837 19,622 -24% A3 e-tron 218 349 -38% 2,338 2,291 2.1% A4 2,652 2,612 1.5% 19,921 17,531 14% A5 2,255 744 203% 8,994 5,078 77% A6 1,218 1,822 -33% 9,187 10,150 -9.5% A7 266 417 -36% 2,556 3,473 -26% A8 270 327 -17% 1,871 2,268 -18% allroad 271 131 107% 1,654 968 71% Q3 1,888 1,819 3.8% 10,974 10,287 6.7% Q5 4,116 4,833 -15% 29,863 26,819 11% Q7 3,334 2,322 44% 20,066 17,063 18% R8 73 88 -17% 554 350 58% TT 181 211 -14% 1,318 1,689 -22% Total Audi Sales 18,824 18,364 2.5% 121,795 115,298 5.6% Total CPO Sales 4,594 4,066 13% 26,831 27,130 -1.1%

Ford Motor Company Overall Sales Down 7.5 Percent in July, Driven Largely by Lower Fleet Sales -- Down 26.4 percent; Retail Sales Decline 1.0 percent

 Ford Motor Company’s U.S. sales were down 7.5 percent in July, with sales of 200,212 vehicles, primarily driven by reduced fleet sales

 Fleet sales of 40,720 vehicles down 26.4 percent, due to decline in Rental and Commercial sales. Half the decline comes from lower Transit sales, tied to recall delivery hold; new Transits available for sale

 July retail results totaled 159,492 vehicles – down 1.0 percent compared to last year; retail share up during the last three month period, including July

 Ford maintains optimal inventory levels versus the industry, with days’ supply even versus year-ago and June  F-Series sales grew 5.8 percent, with 69,467 trucks sold. Demand for high-series Super Duty and F-150 Raptor drove overall F-Series average transaction pricing to a $2,500 gain versus 2016 – $45,000 per vehicle*

 Ford brand SUV sales of 65,558 vehicles were up 2.9 percent – providing a year-to-date record sales of 472,022, positioning the lineup well for the upcoming launches of Expedition and EcoSport

 Explorer sales of 18,763 vehicles increased 12.9 percent versus year ago  Escape gained 5.5 percent on sales of 27,716 vehicles; approximately 30 percent of retail sales were high-series Titanium models  Edge sales totaled 11,156 SUVs – a July record and a 6.1 percent gain

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA REPORTS JULY SALES AND BEST TUCSON MONTH OF ALL TIME

Tucson Has its Best Month Ever Up 46 Percent Year-Over-Year Surpasses 11,000 Units in a Month for the First Time

Best July CUV Sales

Hyundai Fleet Mix Under 10 Percent

Genesis G80 Up 5 Percent Compared with Last Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 1, 2017 – Hyundai Motor America today reported July sales of Hyundai and Genesis branded vehicles of 54,063 units, a 28 percent decline compared with the company’s best July ever in 2016. The decrease is largely attributed to a continued reduction of fleet sales that were under 10 percent for the month.



SALES BY BRAND

July-17 July-16 2017 YTD 2016 YTD Hyundai 52,419 75,003 388,860 449,063 Genesis 1,644 0 11,563 0 TOTAL 54,063 75,003 400,423 449,063



HYUNDAI BRAND HIGHLIGHTS

“While July proved to be tough for the entire industry, the Hyundai Tucson achieved another record-breaking month and our CUV sales were the second best in Hyundai history,” said Sam Brnovich, executive director, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. “We continue to substantially decrease our fleet sales and when the 2016 comparable is an all-time best month, it leads to an overall decrease. We have a positive outlook for the remainder of the year as our brand metrics such as consideration, opinion and dealer leads are strong. With the 2018 Sonata being well-received and the success of our CUVs, we are working hard with our dealers to increase retail sales for the year.”



HYUNDAI MODELS

Vehicle July-17 July-16 2017 YTD 2016 YTD Accent 2,115 7,046 34,630 46,376 Azera 233 385 2,025 2,958 Elantra 13,287 20,629 113,539 116,935 Equus 0 119 19 1,154 Genesis 47 2,117 1,003 19,501 Santa Fe 12,749 14,336 72,761 71,772 Sonata 10,648 20,635 86,963 125,044 Tucson 11,257 7,728 62,964 50,392 Veloster 831 2,008 8,823 14,931 Ioniq 1,252 0 6,133 0



GENESIS BRAND HIGHLIGHTS

“Genesis G80 and the G80 Sport performed well in July, up 5 percent compared with June, and G90 received significant recognition from two of the industry’s most reputable third parties,” said Erwin Raphael, general manager of Genesis in the U.S. market. “Consumer response to the brand and our vehicles is a great indication that we are delivering on our promise of a new luxury experience that is truly resonating with customer’s expectations.”

The Genesis G90 was recognized by two industry-leading third parties during the month -- Strategic Vision named the flagship as the highest quality vehicle in the luxury car segment, while J.D. Power rated it as the most appealing vehicle in the Large Premium Car segment in its U.S. Automotive, Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study. Also in the APEAL study, the Genesis brand placed second among premium vehicles.



GENESIS MODELS

Vehicle July-17 July-16 2017 YTD 2016 YTD G80 1,339 0 9,005 0 G90 305 0 2,558 0

KIA MOTORS AMERICA ANNOUNCES JULY SALES

Highest Monthly Sales Total in Company History for Forte Family of Compact Cars

IRVINE, Calif., August 1, 2017 – Kia Motors America (KMA) today announced July sales of 56,403 vehicles, led by the Forte family of compact cars with a best-ever total of 12,022 units sold, breaking the nameplate’s previous monthly sales record set in May of this year.





MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2017 2016 2017 2016 Rio 1,587 3,331 8,272 18,699 Forte 12,022 10,303 70,768 63,045 Optima 7,933 9,780 67,650 70,847 Cadenza 523 335 3,178 3,091 K900 35 61 286 500 Niro 2,763 N/A 15,439 N/A Sportage 7,135 8,111 43,741 50,340 Sorento 9,734 9,854 59,990 68,932 Sedona 1,710 5,037 16,738 29,157 Soul 12,961 13,157 66,077 83,685 Total 56,403 59,969 352,139 388,296







MONTH OF JULY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2017 2016 2017 2016 Rio 1,587 3,331 8,272 18,699 Forte 12,022 10,303 70,768 63,045 Optima 7,933 9,780 67,650 70,847 Cadenza 523 335 3,178 3,091 K900 35 61 286 500 Niro 2,763 N/A 15,439 N/A Sportage 7,135 8,111 43,741 50,340 Sorento 9,734 9,854 59,990 68,932 Sedona 1,710 5,037 16,738 29,157 Soul 12,961 13,157 66,077 83,685 Total 56,403 59,969 352,139 388,296

SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. REPORTS JULY 2017 AS BEST JULY EVER.



Record July - monthly sales increase 7 percent over July 2016

68 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

Best July ever for Impreza and Outback

41 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Outbacks sold

48 consecutive months of more than 10,000 Foresters sold





July marked the 41st consecutive month of 40,000+ vehicle sales for the company. Impreza and Outback sales were notably strong as each model achieved its best July ever. Forester sales for July 2017 increased 2.9 percent over the same month in 2016. BRZ also enjoyed strong gains over July 2016.



In July, the Impreza was recognized as one of Kelley Blue Book’s 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2017. So far this year, Kelley Blue Book has named the Impreza Best Resale Value in its Class, one of the 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, and one of the 10 Coolest Cars Under $18,000. Subaru was also recognized as one of Kelley Blue Book’s Most Awarded Brands of 2017.



“Given the extremely competitive market situation, we are pleased our sales growth continues to eclipse the previous July sales record set just last year,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. “These record July and YTD results could not have been achieved without the sterling effort of our retailers, supported likewise by the dedicated efforts of our colleagues at Subaru of America, our distributor partners, as well as Subaru Corporation.”



Carline Jul-17 Jul-16 % Chg Jul-17 Jul-16 % Chg MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Forester 15,283 14,856 2.9% 103,240 95,111 8.6% Impreza 7,777 5,200 49.6% 50,803 34,965 45.3% WRX/STI 2,933 3,288 -10.8% 19,118 19,294 -0.9% Legacy 3,785 5,212 -27.4% 29,349 35,569 -17.5% Outback 17,581 14,704 19.6% 103,834 92,090 12.8% BRZ 372 353 5.4% 2,669 2,760 -3.3% Crosstrek 7,972 8,480 -6.0% 51,500 51,762 -0.5% TOTAL 55,703 52,093 6.9% 360,513 331,551 8.7%

FCA US Reports July 2017 Sales

Jeep® Compass, Chrysler Pacifica and Ram ProMaster City each post their best July sales ever

Jeep Grand Cherokee records best July sales since 2005

Chrysler 300 logs double-digit percentage increase in July





In July, retail sales of 145,391 units were down 6 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 90 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 16,086 units were down, as expected, 35 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in July fleet sales came from the Jeep® brand, which reduced its fleet sales number by 82 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 10 percent of total July sales.



Three FCA US vehicles – the Jeep Compass, Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Ram ProMaster City – each posted their best July sales ever. The Jeep Grand Cherokee turned in its best July sales since 2005. Chrysler 300 sedan sales were up 31 percent in July, the largest year-over-year percentage increase of any FCA US vehicle in the month. Dodge Charger sales were up 9 percent in July as well, compared with the same month a year ago.



Jeep® Brand

Three Jeep models posted year-over-year increases in July. The Jeep Compass turned in its best July sales ever, while the Jeep Wrangler – the most capable and recognizable vehicle in the world – recorded a slight year-over-year increase in the month. Sales of the Jeep Grand Cherokee – the most-awarded SUV ever – were up 14 percent for its best July sales since 2005. The Wrangler was named best-in-class Entry SUV in Strategic Vision’s annual Total Quality Impact™ (TQI) report in July.



Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales were up slightly year over year for its best July sales since 2005. In addition, the brand’s retail sales were up 7 percent in July, compared with the same month a year ago. The Ram ProMaster City van posted its best July sales ever. Ram Truck was the industry’s most improved truck brand in the recent J.D. Power 2017 U.S. Initial Quality Study™ (IQS). Ram Truck improved by nearly 25 percent its initial quality score from last year’s study.



Dodge Brand

Four Dodge brand vehicles – the Dodge Charger, Dodge Journey, Dodge Durango and Dodge Viper – each posted year-over-year sales increases in July, compared with the same month a year ago. Charger sales were up 9 percent year over year, while the Durango turned in its best July sales since 2011. For the fifth time in seven years, the Dodge Challenger ranked highest among all vehicles in the Midsize Sporty Car segment in J.D. Power’s 2017 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study™.



Chrysler Brand

Sales of the all-new Chrysler Pacifica minivan and Chrysler 300 full-size sedan were up year-over-year in July. Sales of the Pacifica – the most-awarded minivan of 2016 and 2017 – increased 5 percent for its best July sales ever. Sales of the 300 increased 31 percent, the largest percentage increase of any FCA US model in July. The Pacifica continues to accumulate awards and accolades in 2017, ranking highest among minivans in its inaugural year in J.D. Power’s 2017 APEAL study. The study measures how gratifying a new vehicle is to own and drive, based on customer evaluations of 77 vehicle attributes of new 2017 model year vehicles. The Chrysler brand was the industry’s most-improved brand in the APEAL study.



FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500 and Fiat 500X were up in July, compared with the previous month of June. The all-new 2017 Fiat 124 Spider Abarth took the top award in the Small Convertible category at the seventh annual Topless in Miami Presented by Haartz competitive car event hosted by the Southern Automotive Media Association (SAMA).



Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,225 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago.



Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report (“NVDR”) system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC's Monthly Sales. FCA US's reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US's employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US's reported revenues, which are based on FCA US's sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows:

Sales to retail customers by dealers in the U.S. are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report ("NVDR") system and are determined as the sum of (A) all sales recorded by dealers during the month net of all unwound transactions recorded to the end of that month (whether the original sale was recorded in the current month or any prior month); plus (B) all sales of vehicles during that month attributable to past unwinds that had previously been reversed in determining monthly sales (in the current or prior months).

Fleet sales are recorded upon the shipment of the vehicle by FCA US to the customer or end user.

Other retail sales are recorded either (A) when the sale is recorded in the NVDR system (for sales by dealers in Puerto Rico and limited sales made through distributors that submit NVDRs in the same manner as for sales by U.S. dealers) or (B) upon receipt of a similar delivery notification (for vehicles for which NVDRs are not entered such as vehicles for FCA employees). BMW Group U.S. Reports July 2017 Sales

BMW brand sales decrease 14.8 percent

