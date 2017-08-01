Three-row premium crossovers are more at home in the crowded suburbs than on the undulating Nürburgring, but BMW is making sure that the upcoming X7 can handle the Green Hell if a confident owner takes the vehicle there. This spy video shows the big crossover speeding around the track, and it doesn’t appear too clumsy.







The X7 shares the CLAR platform with the latest 7 Series, Rolls-Royce Phantom, and upcoming Rolls Cullinan. The model puts BMW in a new segment where, at least in the United States, the company has to compete against established nameplates like the Cadillac Escalade. Most versions would have room for seven passengers across three rows, but rumors indicate that BMW might build a luxury-focused variant with only four seats resulting in a massive amount of space for rear passengers. This variant would likely retail for over $100,000.

The spy shots so far suggest that the X7 would likely look a whole lot like the X5 but much longer and taller. Rear-wheel drive would be standard, but expect all-wheel drive to be a commonly selected option among buyers. The powertrain range should have a lot in common with the 7 Series, including a base six cylinder, turbocharged plug-in hybrid four-cylinder, mid-range V8, and a V12 at the top.







BMW will build the X7 at its Spartanburg, South Carolina, factory. It will likely go on sale for the 2019 model year, which will mean a possible start of sales in the second half of 2018. According to rumors, the German brand will potentially have a concept version for the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, though.

Source: Carspotter Jeroen via YouTube