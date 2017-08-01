Much like the M4 has received a more track-focused CS edition, its smaller brother is getting ready to receive a host of upgrades on all fronts to make it worthy of the suffix. BMW was at the Nürburgring gym the other day going all out in a prototype of the M2 CS, putting the pedal to the metal on the straights and drifting around the corners in some tire-shredding sequences.

We also get to hear the roar of the engine, which some say won’t be the same unit found in the regular M2. Reports are suggesting BMW is actually cramming the M4’s engine into the engine bay of the smaller coupe, but it’s detuning the mill to somewhere in the region of 400 hp as a way to make sure the M2 CS won’t step on its toes. Hopefully it’s not going to be a case of “it sounds too good to be true.”

Even if it won’t get the biturbo S55 engine of the M3 and M4 duo, the M2 CS should still pack more punch than the regular version rated at 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 343 pound-feet (465 Newton-meters). The boost in output will be complemented by other hardware tweaks, ranging from suspension upgrades and enlarged brakes to chassis tuning and aerodynamic enhancements.

It should be mentioned that someone has already completed an M4 engine swap by rolling out an M2 CSR. Germany’s Lightweight Performance are the tuners behind the project and they actually bumped output to a massive 610 hp. Manhart has done just about the same thing, but they’ve managed to dial the power to an even more insane 630 hp. These two creations prove it’s technically possible to have an M4-powered M2, so hopefully BMW is about to do the same thing.

Regardless of what will power it, the M2 CS will probably end up as a limited-run special edition like the M4 CS. Expect to see it break cover in 2018 and command a significant premium over the regular model priced from $52,500 in United States and from €59,500 in Germany.