Whenever there’s a report about the future of Maserati, usually the word “delay” appears. It’s a different situation this time around as parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has outlined the automaker’s green agenda. In a conference call with investors, CEO Sergio Marchionne, announced more than half of the conglomerate’s lineup will be electrified in some way by 2022.

This strategy will have a direct impact on the Maserati performance brand, which from 2019 will come out only with alternatively powered models. FCA’s head honcho went on to specify this will include not just hybrids, but full EVs as well. The company with the trident logo will herald FCA’s green ambitions and it will channel its efforts towards electrification after finishing up development of two new models that are currently in the works. Despite the electric push, FCA doesn’t have plans for the moment to begin manufacturing its own batteries.

Leading the way will supposedly be a zero-emissions model that will take after the stunning 2014 Alfieri concept pictured here. Destined to go on sale in 2020, the EV will take the shape of a two-seater coupe bound to ride on an entirely new platform. Until then, the Levante SUV is expected to receive a plug-in hybrid powertrain in 2019 adapted from the Chrysler Pacifica.

Marchionne, who plans to retire in 2019, said the following during the conference:

“What has really made the issue absolutely mandatory now is the fate of diesel … especially in Europe. Some type of electrification on gas engines is inevitable.”

Elsewhere in the company’s lineup, the next-generation GranTurismo should land sometime in 2020 while a smaller SUV to slot below the Levante is also being considered. Speaking of which, a V8-powered version of the Levante could eventually happen to serve as the model’s range topper.

Source: Automotive News