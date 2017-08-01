What do you prefer more – rallying, track races, or Formula 1? Of course, we don’t expect to get a clear answer of that tricky question – after all, all the three types of racing have their advantages attracting millions of viewers around the globe.

That’s why asking who's the better driver, Walter Röhrl or Mark Webber, doesn’t make much sense. Both are great, both are charismatic, and both are among our favorite drivers of all times.

Recently, Porsche gave them the chance to take the new 911 GT2 RS and demonstrate what they are capable of on track. Of course, Webber is probably much more familiar with the car since he was part of its development and test phases. He even announced he managed to hit 208.7 miles per hour (336 kilometers per hour) on the Nurburgring.





Webber is indeed very, very fast on track. But watching the attached video above reminds us why Röhrl is a truly amazing driver. Just watch him go through the corners behind the wheel of the GT2 RS with gentle slides and your head will be bombarded with scenes of him driving the legendary Audi Sport Quattro S1.

Interestingly, neither of the drivers had much to say about the car itself after the short track session. That’s a bit surprising, given its mighty characteristics – 3.8-liter biturbo flat-six engine producing 690 horsepower (514 kilowatts), 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in just 2.7 seconds, and an impressive weight reduction over the 911 GT2.

What makes us even more excited about the car is that it will probably register a new record around the Nurburgring. Nothing is official yet, but the head of Porsche’s GT program, Frank-Steffen Walliser, recently said the car “is no seven at the Nurburgring.” We will have to “wait and see.”







Source: Porsche