Following its previous successful driving academies, Land Rover is gearing up for another season with two unique adventure travel experiences. This time the British manufacturer will take participants in Namibia and Utah, where they will have the chance to test the new Discovery.

Land Rover says the Namibia adventure “takes in some of Africa’s finest scenery and wildlife” in seven days. The driving experience starts with a short briefing where guests get to know the vehicle they will drive. Just before the start of the journey, they will also have some time to meet fellow travelers.





During the course, Land Rover promises, guests can “photograph epic sand dunes, spot the continent’s great beats in Etosha National Park, and enjoy spectacular scenery where the Namib desert meets the South Atlantic Ocean.” The Namibia adventure begins on May 1 next year, priced at $6,943 for a single person.







As for the Utah trip, it’s even more offroad-focused and offers “exhilarating drives amid some of America’s most spectacular scenery around the south-western city of Moab.” In five days, guests will tackle the Seven Mile Rim, Poison Spider Mesa, and the Hells Revenge Trails where they will put the new Disco through its paces.

The price for the Utah adventure is $5,250 per person, which includes all Land Rover driving activities, accommodation, meals, and airport transfers. The trip is scheduled to start on October 21 this year.







“Adventure plays a key part in what makes for an exhilarating drive – whether it be an iconic road trip or on the road-less-travelled,” Mark Cameron, Global Experiential Marketing Director at Jaguar Land Rover, commented on the project. “To do this from behind the wheel of the new Discovery makes it unique.”

Source: Land Rover