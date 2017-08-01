You can save the date as Volkswagen has announced the T-Roc compact crossover will celebrate its world debut on August 23 ahead of being exhibited in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. While the adjacent teaser video doesn’t actually reveal anything of great importance, the batch of spy shots depicting a barely camouflaged prototype should paint an accurate picture of what to expect from the Golf-sized CUV.







The footage released today by VW on its YouTube account confirms the T-Roc will be offered with an all-digital instrument cluster, which is hardly a surprise considering the Golf has it as well. Not only that, but the cheaper Polo supermini can be had without the analog dials should you be willing to pay the premium.

Riding on the flexible MQB platform, the T-Roc is expected to inherit most of the hardware from the Golf. With VW already admitting a new model the size of a Golf will likely be the brand’s first production model to feature a 48-volt mild hybrid setup, chances are the peeps from Wolfsburg were referring to this one. An R version is already being considered by the head honchos from VW, and if approved, it will likely get the 2.0-liter TSI from the Euro-spec Golf R facelift delivering 310 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters).

If you’re wondering about how it will be positioned in relation to the Tiguan, the namesake concept (pictured above) from 2014 was considerably shorter and lower and chances are the production version will have just about the same proportions. That means it’s going to slot underneath the Tiguan and consequently it should have a lower starting price.

Production for European markets will begin later this month at the factory in Palmela, Portugal while from 2019 the crossover is going to be launched in the U.S. as well.

Source: Volkswagen