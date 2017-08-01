After a painstakingly long teaser campaign, Hyundai introduced the i30 N with much fanfare last month to finally have a direct rival for the likes of Golf GTI and Focus ST. Heralding the hot hatch’s ambitions is a First Edition capped at 100 units that were all sold in 48 hours on a first-come-first-served basis in Germany. The reason why it was only available in Deutschland probably has to do with the fact the i30 N was thoroughly tested and optimized at the Nürburgring. In addition, the Hyundai Motor Europe Technical Center GmbH is located in Rüsselsheim where there’s also a design center.

Those 100 people had to make a deposit of €1,000 via PayPal and in return they’ll get to enjoy dinner at the Nürburgring and will receive a “fan package.” In addition, they will also be attending a product workshop with the i30 N’s chief designer and will benefit from professional track training at the track. This will all happen in October when the customers are going to take delivery of their cars set to feature an individually numbered label.

As a reminder, Hyundai will sell its first N performance model in two flavors: 250 hp (184 kW) and 275 hp (202 kW). Output will be provided by a new turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine delivering 353 Nm (260 lb-ft) of torque in both instances. The hotter version hits 62 mph (100 kph) in 6.1 seconds, thus making it three tenths of a second than the entry-level model. Regardless of the one you go for, both top out at 155 mph (250 kph).

To make it go faster around a circuit, Hyundai’s engineers have fitted the performance hatchback with an electronic limited-slip differential, rev-matching technology, and an electronically controlled suspension aiming to reduce body roll and boost speed while cornering. There are five driving modes to choose from and a launch control system to achieve that sprint time.

The i30 N will be available at first only with a six-speed manual gearbox, but an automatic transmission is also on the agenda and there might even be an AWD version further down the line.

Source: Hyundai