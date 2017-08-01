It seems the rumors were true as by the looks of it, Audi is indeed cooking up a first-ever RS5 Sportback. At a first glance, it may look like we’re dealing with a fairly standard S5, but the devil is in the details. Those wheel arch plastic extensions are signs of wider tracks while the rear end hosts oval exhaust tips reserved only to the RS models.

We will have to patiently wait to see the real deal as the latest intel suggests the RS4 Avant will be the first to see the light of day. Chances are the hot wagon will premiere next month at the Frankfurt Motor Show while the RS5 Sportback could debut early next year in the U.S., with the Detroit Auto Show in January being a suitable venue for the premiere. It should look something along the lines of this:







When it will eventually arrive, it goes without saying RS5 Sportback will use the same biturbo 2.9-liter V6 as its two-door sibling, the RS5 Coupe we had the pleasure of reviewing in June. It’s a newly developed engine producing 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque channeled to a Quattro system through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

In the case of the coupe, it has enough Audi Sport muscle for a 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) run in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph). But the Sportback is going to be a tad heavier due to its extra two doors, so expect the sprint to take approximately 4 seconds. Comparing the S5 Coupe with the S5 Sportback, the latter is a tenth of a second slower in the sprint.

While the RS5 coupe starts off at €80,900 in Germany and from an estimated $70,000 in the United States, its more practical counterpart will be more expensive. Reports are indicating the model is heading to the U.S. unlike the aforementioned Avant, which to some is going to be the most desirable of the three.

Photos: Automedia